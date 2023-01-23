Chicago State vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 23 | College Basketball

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will take on the Chicago State Cougars on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. ET in Conway, South Carolina. The total for the game is 143.5 points, with the Chanticleers a nine-point favorite.

In their final game, the Cougars (4-16) were defeated by UT Rio Grande Valley. In their last five games, the Cougars are 1-4. On Saturday, the Chanticleers (10–9) defeated South Alabama. In their last five games, the Chanticleers are 3-2. These teams are meeting for the first time right now.

Chicago State vs Coastal Carolina Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Chicago State Cougars +300 +9 (-110) Over 143.5 (-110) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers -365 -9 (-110) Under 143.5 (-110)

Chicago State vs Coastal Carolina Match Details

Fixture: Chicago State Cougars at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Date and Time: Monday, January 23, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina

Chicago State vs Coastal Carolina Key Stats

The Cougars have lost nine of their last ten games, with the exception of a victory over the East-West University Phantoms. As a stand-alone program, the Cougars have competed against teams including Murray State, Marshall, Valparaiso, Marshall, and Marquette.

The Cougars are scoring 66.8 points per game on 41.1 percent shooting, with 32.0 percent coming from three-point range. Their free throw percentage is 73.2 percent, and they average 31.4 rebounds per game with a +0.2 rebounding margin. In terms of offensive efficiency adjusted for the schedule, the Cougars are 240th.

Adding 31.8 percent from beyond the arc, the Cougars are surrendering 73.9 points on 45.5 percent shooting. Schedule-adjusted defensive effectiveness ranks them at 318th, and their assist-to-turnover ratio places them at 337th.

With a win over Chicago State, the Chanticleers, who are 4-4 in the Sun Belt, will be vacationing from league play. With ten games left, the Chanticleers are only two games behind the lead.

The Chanticleers are scoring 76.1 points per game while shooting 44.9 percent overall and 32.4 percent from three-point range. It averages 34.9 rebounds with a +2.3 rebounding advantage and makes 77.9 percent of its free throw attempts. In terms of offensive efficiency adjusted for the schedule, Coastal is 164th.

The Chanticleers are giving up 71.6 points per game on 41.9 percent shooting from the field and 34.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc. The schedule-adjusted defensive effectiveness ranks it at 312nd, and the assist-to-turnover ratio places it at 266th.

Chicago State vs Coastal Carolina Betting Prediction

When their attack performs to its capacity, the Chanticleers are difficult to defeat. Uduje (11.4 PPG), who scored 33 points in the previous game, is an example of how many players may score in large groups. The Chanticleers are a better rebounding club that manages its possession of the ball and makes free throws.

The Cougars have a good record against the spread, but they won't be able to cover two straight games. The Cougars will struggle to keep the score within nine points as they rank pretty low in adjusted defensive efficiency and the assist-to-turnover ratio.

Pick: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers -9 (-110)

