Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- September 20| 2022 MLB Season

The Guaranteed Rate Field plays host to the contest between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians. Both teams are neck-and-neck in the American League Central thus far. This is the first of a three-game series that could shape the entire landscape of playoff qualification in this division.

The White Sox have been playing really well lately. They currently sit in second place in the American League East with a record of 76-71. Their win percentage has been an impressive .517. A big concern, however, for the White Sox is their below-par home record. They have gone 35-37 at the Guaranteed Rate Field this season. They are chasing their opponents, the Guardians, who sit at the top of the division; ahead by four games. This series holds massive value for both teams.

The Guardians have been the best side in the AL Central. They have an overall record of 80-67 this season, with a win percentage of .544. They look to be the favorites to clinch the division because of their buffer at the top, as well as their consistent form. They have won eight of their last 10 games and could pull away with a huge lead at the top with a series win here. Their away record this season has been elite, as they have gone 40-35 this season.

Andres Giminez and Jose Abreu are the players to look out for in this game. Gimenez of the Guardians has a batting average of .298. Abreu of the White Sox has an average of .309, which is the seventh-best in the entire MLB.

Over the last 10 head-to-head meetings between the two sides, the White Sox have won six of their matchups.

Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians Match Details.

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Chicago White Sox

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 20, 8:10 PM ET

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians best picks

The top picks for the game are Dylan Cease of the White Sox and Aaron Civale of the Guardians. Cease has an ERA of 2.16 and Civale has an ERA of 5.40 thus far.

Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Chicago White Sox -1.5 +148 Under 7 Cleveland Guardians +1.5 -175 Over 7

White Sox vs Guardians Final Prediction:

It’s going to be a really close affair. Both teams are in a similar reign of form and are locked together in the division standings. The White Sox should edge it because of their home advantage and their historic head-to-head record against the Guardians.

Chicago White Sox: -1.5

