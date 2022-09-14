Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 14 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago White Sox will face off against the Colorado Rockies in the final game of the series at home in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for the game are here.

The White Sox defeated the Rockies 4-2 in Game 1, taking their record to 73-69. They sit just three games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central standings. They will for maximum wins in the remaining games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Rockies have won two series in a row and were looking good ahead of this series. They will hope to even the series today. They have had a decent batting average and OBP this season but have underperformed as a unit.

The White Sox will start Dylan Cease on the mound. He has an ERA of 2.06, a 1.07 WHIP, 206 K's, and a W-L of 14-6. He has simply been exceptional on the hill this season. This will be his 29th start. He has an above-season average K/9 rate and will look to do some early damage to the Rockies lineup today.

The Rockies will start Kyle Freeland on the hill. He has an overall record of 8-9, with an ERA of 4.63 and 112 K's. He'll be making his 28th start of the season and hasn't had a good run on the mound lately. He will look to restrict the red-hot White Sox unit to a minimum from the onset.

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies: Match Details

Fixture: Rockies @ White Sox

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 14, 1:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies: Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +205 +1.5 (-105) Over 7.5 (+100) Chicago White Sox -245 -1.5 (-115) Under 7.5 (-120)

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies: Best Pick

Dylan Cease is a punch-out machine and has simply been phenomenal on the mound this season. His four-seam fastballs and nasty breaking balls are a treat for fans. Expect him to do major damage to the Rockies unit early on in the game.

Pick: Dylan Cease to record a win YES (-115)

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies: Betting Predicition

Expect the White Sox to make quick work of the Rockies tonight and come off with a series win.

Prediction: White Sox -1.5 (-115)

