Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- September 23| 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago White Sox clash with the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday. The White Sox are on the cusp of pulling away from the Twins and clinching a wild-card berth in the American League Central. However, the Tigers sit rock bottom in the Central division, with their season pretty much over.

The White Sox are among the best teams in the American League as they sit in second place in the AL Central with an overall record of 76-74 and a win percentage of .507. Their home record has been awful this season.

They have only gone 35-40 at the Guaranteed Rate Field, which is one of the reasons why they haven't got a bigger buffer over the teams below them. Their recent form has also taken a nosedive.

They are coming into this game on the back of three successive defeats against the Cleveland Guardians. The Minnesota Twins are hot on their trail, and if the Chicago side doesn't regain their form, they might end up losing out on a playoff berth.

"Bet $5 on any sport, get $150 instantly"

The Tigers have been horrendous this season. They are one of the worst teams in the entire MLB this campaign. They have only gone 57-92, with a miserable win percentage of .383. They have lost seven of their last 10 fixtures.

Their performances have massively deteriorated from last season. The Tigers went 77-85 last season, finishing just shy of the Guardians, who finished in second. One of the main reasons for their failure this season has been their woeful away form, only going 26-47.

Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers Match Details.

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Chicago White Sox

Date and Time: Friday, September 23, 8.10 PM ET

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers best picks

The top picks for the game are Lucas Giolito of the White Sox and Eduardo Rodriguez of the Tigers. So far, Giolito has an ERA of 5.07 and Rodriguez has an ERA of 4.36. The White Sox have gone 10-9 when Giolito has started.

Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Chicago White Sox -1.5 -189 Under 7 Detroit Tigers +1.5 +155 Over 7

White Sox vs Tigers Final Prediction:

The Tigers have been quite woeful this season and don't look like mounting much of a challenge for the rest of their games. The White Sox need a solid run of results to end the season to have a chance at qualifying for the playoffs.

Chicago White Sox: -1.5

"Bet $5 on any sport, get $150 instantly"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far