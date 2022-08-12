Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 12 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago White Sox will be playing the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. These two clubs match up in the first game of an American League Central weekend series.

The White Sox were defeated by a score of 5-3 on Thursday by the Kansas City Royals, moving to 56-56 this season. The Tigers currently hold a 43-70 record after losing Thursday's contest to the Cleveland Guardians. Detroit is just 18-37 on the road this season. In Chicago, they've lost 22 of their previous 29 to the White Sox.

Michael Kopech will take the mound Friday for the home side. He is 4-8 with a 3.38 ERA through 20 starts so far. In his previous start, Kopech tossed 3.33 innings, allowing five hits and four earned runs while striking out four in a loss to the Texas Rangers.

The Tigers offense is averaging only three runs per game in their last seven, so Kopech should last deeper into the game on Friday. The White Sox righty has been solid at home, holding a 3.14 ERA in 10 home starts. Expect the hard-throwing righty to shut down a lineup he is familiar with.

Daniel Norris gets the nod Friday for the Tigers, making his second start of the season. He's carrying a 6.90 ERA on the year, so the White Sox offense he'll be up against should take advantage. Chicago ranks down at 18th in runs per game and 20th in OPS, but they've taken seven of 10 from Detroit this year.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Friday, August 12, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers +175 +1.5 (-115) Over 8.5 (+100) Chicago White Sox -205 -1.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-120)

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Best Picks

Versus lefties this year, Luis Robert has a .628 SLG. He also has the luxury of playing in a park that caters to hitters. From the top of the order, look for Robert to keep doing damage off of southpaws.

Pick: Luis Robert Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Prediction

With their last loss, the Tigers have now dropped four straight heading into Friday's contest. The White Sox are just 10-13 facing lefty starters this season, and they haven't been great in Kopech's starts. The best bet is to target the under as it's gone under the White Sox's last 13 overall and as the favored team. Also, 13 of 18 Kopech starts this year have also gone under.

Prediction: Under 8.5 (-120) & Tigers Team Total Under 3.5 (-135)

