Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago White Sox will play host to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. The White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers 2-0 on Friday to improve to 57-56 on the season. The Tigers now sit at 43-71 on the year. Detroit has an awful 18-38 away record this season. After Friday's loss, they've now dropped 23 of their last 30 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chicago will send out Lucas Giolito for Saturday's contest. He is 8-6 with a 4.91 ERA over 20 starts. He's had a disappointing campaign, but he still has time left in the season to get back to his dominant self. This Tigers offense is averaging only 2.7 runs per game in their past seven.

Recently, Giolito has been better. Giolito has a 3.75 expected FIP, so it's likely his performances will get better from now until the end of the year. It's interesting to note that the White Sox right-hander has been really bad in his home stadium.

He's carrying a 5.98 ERA in eight home starts. He struggled against the Tigers in July, too. He allowed five earned runs, but maybe, his recent starts indicate that he's finding his rhythm.

Matt Manning will be on the hill Saturday for Detroit. He's made four starts and carries a 2.25 ERA in 20 total innings. Last start, he was solid, and he'll look to build off of that success. Last week, Manning threw seven shutout innings, surrendering four hits, while he punched out seven in a loss versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

The White Sox offense that he'll be up against ranks 19th in runs per game, and in their last seven, they're averaging a measly three runs per contest. Look for Manning, who was excellent in the minors this season, to try and neutralize this White Sox lineup.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Saturday, August 13, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers +163 +1.5 (-125) Over 8.0 (-105) Chicago White Sox -183 -1.5 (+105) Under 8.0 (-115)

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Best Picks

Jonathan Schoop enters Saturday batting .303 against Giolito in 33 at-bats. Seven of these ten hits are singles, so look for Schoop to keep seeing the ball well off the White Sox righty.

Pick: Jonathan Schoop Over 0.5 Singles (+105)

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Prediction

The Tigers are on a five-game losing streak at the moment, and they'll look to end it on Saturday. They also have a terrible track record playing at this stadium, but Manning has shown promise.

Last night's game saw both teams struggle to muster any sort of offense, so expect more of the same on Saturday. The total has gone under in eight of nine for Chicago following a win. It's also gone under in all four of Manning's starts this year, so look for another low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Under 8 (-115)

