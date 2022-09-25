Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago White Sox will face the Detroit Tigers on Saturday (September 24 at the Guaranteed Rate Field in MLB action.

The White Sox are in prime position for a wildcard berth in the AL Central, while the Tigers are languishing at the bottom of the division.

The White Sox are 76-75 on the season and are coming off a surprise defeat against the Tigers. They have overcome a lot of ground to leapfrog the faltering Minnesota Twins. For a long time, there was a massive gap between the Twins in second place and the White Sox in third.

However, their situation have been reversed in recent weeks, with the White Sox now having that buffer. Their recent form hasn’t been great, though, as they have lost six of their last ten games and are only three games ahead of the Twins. As the race for the playoffs heats up, the White would want to gain some momentum and consistency.

The Tigers, meanwhile, have been rooted to the bottom of their division for most of the season. They have been in woeful form and have not had any momentum. They have shown occasional sparks of brilliance, though.

In their last game, they defied all odds to beat the White Sox in the first game of this series. If they continue the way, they could do the Twins a huge favor by knocking the White Sox off their perch. The final part of the regular season is turning out to be a spectacle to behold.

Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Chicago White Sox

Date and Time: Saturday, September 24; 7:10 pm ET

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers Best Picks

The top picks for the game are Davis Martin of the White Sox and Drew Hutchison of the Tigers. Martin has an ERA of 3.78, while Hutchinson has an ERA of 4.59.

Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Chicago White Sox -1.5 -177 Under 8.5 Detroit Tigers +1.5 +150 Over 8.5

White Sox vs Tigers Final Prediction

Could the Tigers pull it off again? If that happens, it would be a monumental setback for the White Sox, who would look to win this game.

Chicago White Sox: -1.5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far