Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago White Sox will take on the Detroit Tigers at the Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (September 25) in MLB action.

The Tigers have surprised by beating their opponents two games in a row and wrapping up the series. That has plunged the White Sox's playoff hopes into uncertainty.

The White Sox have lost their last five games on the spin. Their entire season depends on the upcoming weeks, where every undesired result piles on more pressure, and their chances of booking a playoff berth become slimmer.

The White Sox’s overall season record has dropped to 76-76. Before their run of defeats, they were sitting comfortably in second place in the AL Central standings. However, the gap between them and the Twins is getting closer.

The Twins are now only two games behind, following their win against the Angels. They themselves are coming off a five-game losing streak in the race for the wildcard berth.

The Tigers have gained their faithful back with a stunning set of results recently. They were looking lifeless and flat up till the last few weeks but are now 59-92 overall, still sitting at the bottom of the Al Central standings. They have come into form lately, winning four of their last five fixtures, two against the White Sox and as many against the Orioles.

Dylan Cease and Jose Abreu are two of the finest players in the MLB. Cease has made a big name for himself this term, with an ERA of 2.13, which is one of the best in professional baseball. Abreu, meanwhile, has also been stellar, as he has averaged .304 with the bat this campaign.

Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Chicago White Sox

Date and Time: Sunday, September 25; 2:10 pm ET

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers best picks

The top picks for the game are Dylan Cease of the White Sox and Tyler Alexander of the Tigers. Cease has an ERA of 2.13, while Alexander has an ERA of 4.91. The White Sox have won 14 of the 21 games Cease has started.

Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Chicago White Sox -1.5 -265 Under 8 Detroit Tigers +1.5 +220 Over 8

White Sox vs Tigers Final Prediction

The White Sox desperately need a result to get back into playoff contention. A win would pave their way towards the wildcard slot. Cease has a massive advantage over Alexander from the mound and could prove to be the difference maker .

Chicago White Sox: 1.5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far