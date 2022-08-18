Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 18 | 2022 MLB Season

Thursday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Houston Astros. The Astros beat the White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday to improve to 76-43. Chicago is now 61-57, and they sit in third place in the American League Central, two games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians.

"Back on track." - Astros

Houston dropped the first two games of this series, but on the year, they've been an excellent road team. The Astros now hold a 37-25 away record this season, and after winning Wednesday's close contest, they're 19-13 in games decided by one run.

Lucas Giolito will be on the hill Thursday for the White Sox. He is 9-6 with a 4.92 ERA through 21 starts. He's had a disappointing year by his standards, and the Astros offense he'll be up against ranks 12th in runs per game and sixth in OPS.

Giolito does have a 3.67 expected FIP, meaning that his year hasn't been completely terrible but that he's just been bit by some bad luck. The White Sox righty is holding a 5.86 ERA, so he'll look to lower that number on Thursday.

Luis Garcia gets the nod Thursday for the Astros, holding a 9-8 record and a 4.03 ERA. The right-hander's recent performances have been concerning, as he's surrendered eight earned runs in his previous 12 innings.

Houston's right-hander has been great away from home this year, holding a 2.91 ERA in 10 road starts. Garcia has struggled lately, so let's see if he can have a bounceback start here against the White Sox.

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Thursday, August 18, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Houston Astros -124 -1.5 (+125) Over 8.5 (+100) Chicago White Sox +114 +1.5 (-145) Under 8.5 (-120)

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Best Picks

Lucas Giolito was tabbed as a preseason Cy Young candidate, but instead, he's had a down year. He's allowed six or more hits in three of his last four outings entering this start. The Astros' batting average is right at the MLB average, so expect Giolito to get hit around a bit on Thursday.

Pick: Lucas Giolito Over 5.5 Hits Allowed (-113)

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Betting Prediction

The Astros have been great in day games, sporting a 31-13 record this year, the best mark in the majors. Giolito has looked a bit better but still nowhere near the level he was at last year. Garcia has had some rough starts lately, including getting hit hard by the Oakland Athletics last week. The over has hit in 65% of Giolito's starts, so expect both teams to put up some runs in the series finale.

Prediction: Both Teams To Score 3 or More Runs (+100)

