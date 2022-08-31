Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction- August 31| 2022 MLB Season

Wednesday evening sees the Chicago White Sox take on the Kansas City Royals at the Guaranteed Rate Field at 7:10 p.m. EDT.

This American League Central clash sees the third- and fourth-placed teams go head-to-head in a late push for playoff qualification. The home side is currently third in the conference with a record of 63-66 but have recently been in terrible form. They have only won two of their last 10 fixtures, including five straight defeats. The most recent of those defeats came against today’s opponents.

The visitors, however, have had a mixed set of results recently, having won five of their last 10. Their overall record this season is 53-77, placing them fourth in the division. They are coming off of two straight victories.

Over the last four head-to-head meetings between these sides, the Royals have won all four games.

Jose Abreu and Dylan Cease have been the trailblazers this season for the Chicago side. Abreu leads the side in batting averages (.309), with the most home runs (14) and runs created (86.01). Cease is at the top of the charts when it comes to the most strikeouts (190), best ERA (2.27), most pitches per inning (17.1), most strikeouts per 9 innings (11.6) and the most strikeouts/walks (3.07).

The White Sox have the fourth-best team batting average in the entire MLB (.259).

Bobby Witt Jr. has been a stalwart for the Royals this season. He leads the team in batting averages (.251), highest RBI (65), most stolen bases (26) and the most runs created (60.52).

The Royals have the fifth-most stolen bases in the entire MLB with 85.

Vinnie Pasquantino and Angel Zerpa will miss today's game due to injuries.

Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals Match Details.

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Chicago White Sox

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 31, 7:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals best picks

The top picks for the game are Lance Lynn of the White Sox and Kris Bubic of the Royals. The former has an ERA of 5.00 and the latter has an ERA of 5.62.

Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Chicago White Sox -1.5 -196 Under 8.5 Kansas City Royals +1.5 +165 Over 8.5

White Sox vs Royals Final Prediction:

The White Sox are the favorites in this fixture, even though their recent form suggests otherwise. Their losing form should end with the home crowd behind them.

Chicago White Sox: -1.5

