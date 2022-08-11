Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions August 11, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season 

The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals close out a four-game series Thursday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. The White Sox are playing for a split of the series after dropping two of the first three.

Pitching in this one is Dylan Cease for the White Sox and Zack Greinke for the Royals.

After a rough start to the season, Cease has been absolutely unhittable this summer. Cease allowed just one run in the month of June and has an ERA of 0.65 since June 1. Verlander (-150) is the current favorite for American League Cy Young. Cease (+260), however, will give him a run for his money if he continues at this pace.

Greinke has had a dramatic decline in performance since 2019. Greinke signed a one-year deal with the Royals at the start of this season, likely indicating that this is his swan song.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Thursday, August 11, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Total White Sox -1.5 (-104) Yes (+105) 3 Runs (-122) Royals +1.5 (-115) No (-135) 4.5 Runs (-110)

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Best Picks

Dylan Cease is a tremendous pitcher who knows how to strike batters out. However, as terrible as Kansas City has been, they are great at avoiding strikeouts. Averaging 7.86 Ks a game, Cease will struggle to reach six.

Dylan Cease Under 6.5 Strikeouts (+112)

Dylan Cease has made twenty-two starts this season, and ten of those starts have been shutouts. Needless to say, the Royals will struggle to score a run in any inning Cease is pitching. Greinke has made nine consecutive starts without allowing a run in the first. All this to say, a run will not be scored in the first inning of this game.

No Runs in the First Inning (-135)

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction

With Cease on the mound, this should be an ugly win for the White Sox. Greinke has been mediocre this season, and the Royals will be lucky to score a run off of Cease. Kanas City's goal will be to get to Chicago's bullpen, but the game will likely be too far gone by the time that happens. The Sox should cover with ease.

Chicago -1.5 (-104)

