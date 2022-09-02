Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago White Sox will be home to play the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. The White Sox came out on top versus the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, bringing their record to 65-66 on the year. The Twins are now 67-62 on the season after their loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

Minnesota now trails by one game for the American League Central division lead, while Chicago, in third place, is now four games back.

Davis Martin, who is 2-4 with a 4.62 ERA, will take the hill Friday for Chicago. The Twins' offense is up to 12th in runs per game, and in their past seven, they averaged six runs per contest.

In his last outing, Martin tossed three innings, surrendering four hits and four earned runs in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Martin has split time between starting and relieving, and as a result, he won't go too deep into the game. We'll see if he can slow down Minnesota's bats on Friday.

Minnesota sends out righty Sonny Gray, who is currently holding a 7-4 record and 3.04 ERA. He has been very reliable this year, and he'll be pitching against a decent White Sox lineup on Friday. Lately, the right-hander has been extremely sharp, giving up just three earned runs in his last 17 innings.

The Minnesota right-hander got lit up by Chicago last time he faced them, so he'll be looking to be much better this time around. Expect him to ride his previous few outings on Friday to earn the win this time.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Friday, September 2, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Minnesota Twins -129 -1.5 (+130) Over 8.0 (-115) Chicago White Sox +119 +1.5 (-155) Under 8.0 (-105)

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Best Picks

Davis Martin had control issues last start, giving out four free passes. The Twins rank in the top 10 walk rate, so look for them to draw two walks tonight off of Martin.

Pick: Davis Martin Over 1.5 Walks (+115)

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Prediction

The over has hit in six of the last nine meetings between these two. Looking at Gray's starts this year, the Twins have given him great run support, averaging 5.7 runs per game for the righty. Expect the Twins to lead after five and look for them to stay hot offensively too.

Prediction: Twins First 5 Innings -0.5 (+100) & Twins First 5 Innings Team Total Over 2.5 Runs (+120)

