Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins will face the Chicago White Sox in the final game of their MLB series at home on Thursday (September 29) afternoon. The Twins have clinched the series 2-0.

The Twins are 76-79 this season and have been eliminated from their division. The same goes with the White Sox. Although the Twins have won the series, it's too little too late for them now in terms of their playoff hopes.

The Twins performed better in the second half of the season, which gave them a chance to clinch a wildcard spot. However, their efforts were not enough in the highly competitive AL.

The White Sox, too, are out of playoff reckoning. They have been struggling lately, losing their last eight games. They're in desperate need of a win to take some consolation from the series. They will look to get back to their competitive selves and hope to break that streak here.

The Twins will start with Louie Varland on the mound. He's 0-2 with a 1.44 WHIP in his three starts this season. He has just made the transition from the minors. Varland is still in the early stage of his major league career but will look to get register his first win.

The White Sox, meanwhile, will start Lucas Giolito on the hill for the final game of the series. He's 10-9 this season, with a 1.48 WHIP and 167 Ks. This will be his 29th start of the season and third against the Twins. He's 0-1 in his last two starts against the Twins, giving up three runs on ten hits in nine innings, and is a good strike thrower.

Match Details: Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins

Fixture: White Sox @ Twins

Date and Time: Thursday, September 29; 1:10 pm ET

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Chicago White Sox -120 -1.5 (+150) Over 7.5 (-115) Minnesota Twins +100 +1.5 (-175) Under 7.5 (-105)

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins Best Picks

Both pitchers will look to shut out their opponents early on and restrict the runners from advancing the bases. As both teams have a good hitting unit, the pitchers might just do enough to avoid runs in the first innings.

Pick: No runs in the first innings (-145)

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins Prediction

The game is too close to call. While the two teams have faced each other before, one of them has managed a big score. The ML of the White Sox looks appealing today, and they will be motivated to end their losing streak in the final game of the series.

White Sox (-120)

