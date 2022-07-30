Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago White Sox will be home to play the Oakland Athletics on Friday night. The White Sox were beaten by the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Wednesday to fall to 49-49 this year. The Athletics currently hold a 38-63 record this season after their 4-2 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday completed the sweep. Chicago has struggled at home this year, with a surprisingly bad 21-27 record.

"HOW SWEEP IT IS" - Athletics

Lance Lynn, who is 1-3 with a 6.43 ERA through eight starts, will be taking the hill Friday for Chicago. He'll be matched up with a weak-hitting Athletics lineup that is ranked second to last in runs per game. In his previous start, Lynn threw six shutout innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while he picked up six Ks.

The veteran right-hander has yet to find any consistency, but maybe he can build off his last start versus Oakland, who has a .270 team OBP this year.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Lance Lynn. K Strut of the Year Nominee. Lance Lynn. K Strut of the Year Nominee. 😂 https://t.co/Ke4V0gltX2

"Lance Lynn. K Strut of the Year Nominee." - Rob Friedman

James Kaprielian will take the hill Friday for the A's. He is 1-5 with a 4.74 ERA through 15 starts. Last outing, Kaprielian threw five innings, giving up two hits and no earned runs.

These last few weeks, the righty has been very solid, holding a 2.05 ERA in his previous four starts. He's averaging less than five innings per start on the year but has been increasing his workload lately. Look for Kaprielian to try and extend his club's winning streak on Friday.

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Friday, July 29, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Oakland Athletics +165 +1.5 (-120) Over 8.0 (-120) Chicago White Sox -190 -1.5 (+100) Under 8.0 (+100)

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Best Picks

Kaprielian isn't a huge strikeout pitcher, and the White Sox have the fifth-lowest K rate in the majors. Expect the home side to put the ball in play in the opener against the A's righty.

Pick: James Kaprielian Under 3.5 Strikeouts (+125)

Stephen Piscotty will be stepping in against righty Lance Lynn on Friday, and he's hit well off of Lynn in their matchups. Piscotty has a homer in 12 ABs against Lynn, and he's recorded three singles and a triple facing him as well.

Pick: Stephen Piscotty Over 0.5 Total Bases (-115)

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Prediction

The A's have just finished beating up on the Astros, which sums up how unpredictable baseball can be at times. Now that they're facing a different opponent, expect them to come back down to earth. Lynn hasn't been super reliable, but his last start indicates he may be turning a corner. Back the home team to win and cover in the opener.

Prediction: White Sox -1.5 (+100) & Athletics Team Total Under 3.5 Runs (-130)

