Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 30 | 2022 MLB Regular Season

The Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres will start the penulitmate series of their regular MLB season on Friday (September 30).
The Padres will look to cement their playoff spot and make just their second playoff appearance since 2007. At this point, it's looking like the Padres will play whoever comes in second in the National League East.
New BetRivers players get up to a $500 free bet
Pitching in this one is David Martin for the White Sox and Yu Darvish for the Padres.
Martin is getting some reps as a starter, as he has spent most of the year in the bullpen. He has made two consecutive starts against the Tigers, lookinh sharp in both. Martin made it six innings in both games, allowing one run in the first game and three in the second. He enters play with a 2-5 record and an ERA of 3.86.
Darvish, meanwhile, is having a fabulous year. He has an ERA that's floating just above three. If he closes the season with two great starts, he will likely get it back down in the 2s. Three of his last five starts were shutouts, and he should be able to notch another one here.
Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres Match Details
Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ San Diego Padres
Date & Time: Friday, September 30; 9:40 pm EDT
Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California
New PointsBet players get 4 x $200 in free bets when they join here
Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres Betting Odds
$1,000 Risk-Free Bet for all new BetMGM players here
Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres Best Picks
This game should be over by the fifth inning. Yu Darvish has been unhittable, and while Martin has made some good starts, he hasn't face a lineup like the one he will be up against here. The first five inning bets are the way to go.
First Five Innings: Padres Over 2.5 Runs (-110) & Padres -0.5 (-150)
Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres Best Picks Predction
As previously said, Yu Darvish should have no problem closing out this game. The Padres would love to use their last series to set up the rotation for their first-round series, so don't be surprised to see a San Diego sweep in this set.
San Diego -1.5 (-105)