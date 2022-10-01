Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 30 | 2022 MLB Regular Season

The Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres will start the penulitmate series of their regular MLB season on Friday (September 30).

The Padres will look to cement their playoff spot and make just their second playoff appearance since 2007. At this point, it's looking like the Padres will play whoever comes in second in the National League East.

Pitching in this one is David Martin for the White Sox and Yu Darvish for the Padres.

Martin is getting some reps as a starter, as he has spent most of the year in the bullpen. He has made two consecutive starts against the Tigers, lookinh sharp in both. Martin made it six innings in both games, allowing one run in the first game and three in the second. He enters play with a 2-5 record and an ERA of 3.86.

Darvish, meanwhile, is having a fabulous year. He has an ERA that's floating just above three. If he closes the season with two great starts, he will likely get it back down in the 2s. Three of his last five starts were shutouts, and he should be able to notch another one here.

Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Friday, September 30; 9:40 pm EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under White Sox +1.5 (-115) +180 Over 7.5 (-105) Padres -1.5 (-105) -225 Under 7.5 (-115)

Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres Best Picks

This game should be over by the fifth inning. Yu Darvish has been unhittable, and while Martin has made some good starts, he hasn't face a lineup like the one he will be up against here. The first five inning bets are the way to go.

First Five Innings: Padres Over 2.5 Runs (-110) & Padres -0.5 (-150)

Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres Best Picks Predction

As previously said, Yu Darvish should have no problem closing out this game. The Padres would love to use their last series to set up the rotation for their first-round series, so don't be surprised to see a San Diego sweep in this set.

San Diego -1.5 (-105)

