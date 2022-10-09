Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens NFL Parlay: Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, & More

The NFL will have a very competitive AFC North battle on Sunday Night Football. The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens in what should be a very good game.

The Bengals came away with a huge win against the Miami Dolphins last week to even their record at 2-2. The Ravens also sit at 2-2. They could easily have been 4-0 but blew two pretty big leads in their losses.

If you want a solid value parlay for this game, you're in the right place.

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Joe Burrow 225+ Passing Yards

The Baltimore Ravens have allowed 328.00 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks this season.

In his last two games against the Ravens, Joe Burrow has thrown for over 400 yards. This is a very safe line, and Burrow should clear this with ease against one of the more vulnerable pass defenses in the NFL.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Tee Higgins 50+ Yards

Building off of the first leg, Tee Higgings could take advantage of the poor Ravens' pass defense.

He has gone well over this line in his last three games, and he's a great deep threat for Joe Burrow. Higgins seems to be playing some of his best football at the moment, so this is a line you should feel very comfortable with.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Ja'Marr Chase Anytime TD

Rounding out the Cincinnati Bengals' 'big three', we're going with Ja'Marr Chase to find the end zone.

After one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history, Chase has followed that up with a slow start for his standards. Nevertheless, Burrow and Chase have amazing chemistry and should always be a threat to connect for a touchdown.

NFL Parlay Leg #4: Devin Duvernay Anytime TD

Devin Duvernay has scored four touchdowns so far this season, which puts him in the top five in the NFL among non-quarterbacks.

This is the only leg in the bet that seems risky, as it doubles the total value. NFL primetime games have been very unpredictable this season, so we're going with Duvernay to find the end zone for the fifth time this season.

NFL Parlay Leg #5: Ravens ML

The Ravens could very easily remain undefeated, but they haven't shown the ability to hold a lead.

This is a home divisional game, so there's no motivation necessary for the players. They know that these games are an absolute must-win if you want to get to the playoffs and succeed. We're going with Baltimore to take care of business on Sunday night.

