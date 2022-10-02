Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - October 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Chicago Cubs in the second game of their three-game MLB series on Sunday (October 2). The Reds are fourth in the National League Central with 60 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.380. They have a poor away record of 29-51 and are 2-8 in their last ten matchups.

The Cubs, meanwhile, are in third place in the National League Central with 72 wins and have a win rate of 0.456. They have a poor home record of 36-44 and are 9-1 in their last ten outings.

Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER REDS +150 +1.5(-145) o7(+100) CUBS -165 -1.5(+135) u7(-105)

Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 02:20 pm EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL

The Reds have struggled this season with both batting and pitching. They have been overly dependent on Kyle Farmer for scoring.

Apart from him, no other player has contributed much to the scoring.He has an average of 0.25 with 77 RBIs and an OPS of 0.702 this season. Alexis Diaz has delivered for the team with an ERA of 1.76, 81 K and a WHIP of 0.96.

The Cubs have been doing well this season. Ian Happ contributed to the scoring with an OPS of 0.786 at an average of 0.271. The batters have done a great job lately, and the team is on a fine run of nine wins in ten games.

Justin Steele has performed the pitching duties. He has an ERA of 3.18, 126 Ks and a WHIP of 1.35. The dependency on Steele has been immense, so his absence creates a void in the team.

Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs Pick

Chase Anderson will start for the Reds. He has performed decently this season in the limited opportunities he has got. Anderson has done well away from home with just four earned runs given in 13 innings pitched.

Marcus Stroman, meanwhile, will be on the mound for the Cubs. He has done well this season. Against the Reds, he has pitched exceptionally well. He will play a crucial role here, and the Cubs will count on him to get them another win.

Pick:- Marcus Stroman, record a win, (-175)

Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs Prediction

Both teams will look to win, but the Cubs are in excellent form and are favorites due to their better pitching and scoring. The Cubs' better form and composition gives them the upper hand against the Reds.

Take the Cubs at ML (-165)

