"This is going to be a long recovery" - Joey Votto's concerning injury will cost Cincinnati Reds' first baseman entire season

Joey Votto will be shutting it down for the rest of the 2022 season. The Cincinnati Reds first baseman will be undergoing rotator cuff surgery on Friday. The surgery will end Votto's season immediately.

The news isn't great for an organization that sits in the bottom half of one of the worst divisions in the MLB. Sitting alongside the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NL Central. Cincinnati has struggled this season, and Votto's absence is going to hurt them even more. With Cincinnati shutting down Votto now, they are hopeful he can make a full return for the 2023 season.

"This is going to be a long recovery." - Jon Morosi

Votto's comeback won't be easy. Following the surgery, the slugger will have to endure a 6-month rehab program before he can return to the club. With Votto having first entered the league in 2007, he is in the latter stages of his career. This rehab stint may be tough for him.

Votto mentioned that he has been dealing with this since 2015. Votto has had his struggles at the plate this year, batting .205. This is a career low for him in his 16-year career.

Cincinnati will have to rely more on the likes of Jonathon India and Kyle Farmer. Jake Fraley has also seemed to find himself after returning from the IL.

The Cincinnati Reds are hopeful Joey Votto will be ready to go for the start of the 2023 season, but the 6-month rehab will be cutting it close to Spring Training

With the season already beyond half-way over, this doesn't leave Votto with much time to recover. After surgery, he will go through a 6-month rehab program. It is almost September, and this would barely give him enough time to be ready for Spring Training, barring any setbacks.

As mentioned, Votto is approaching the final guaranteed year of his contract. The team wants to make sure that they get the most out of him for that final year of his contract.

There is no denying how valuable Joey Votto has been for the Reds. Spending his entire career in Cincinnati, the first baseman has 342 home runs with 1106 runs batted in (RBI's).

Baltimore Orioles v Cincinnati Reds

He has been a fan-favorite amongst Cincinnati fans. The organization is hoping the slugger can return to full strength by the beginning of next season.

