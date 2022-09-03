Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds start Game 2 versus the Colorado Rockies on Saturday evening. The first game of the three-game series ended with Cinncinati's win. The second will be interesting to see who comes out on top as these two have similar records.

Cincinnati and Colorado are in a battle for the National League Central and West divisions, respectively. Not only are they in the bottom half of the table, their playoffs hopes are ruled out as well.

The Reds are currently fourth with a 52-78 record. Their recent 4-6 streak has not helped them. Facing a side like the Rockies might help them regain their confidence. If not for this season, then definitely for the upcoming one.

Colorado, on the other hand, shares a similar story. Sitting at the bottom of the NL West, their away record of 20-45 is the worst in the division. They are way behind the fourth-placed Los Angeles Angels. However, their home record is comparatively better. Since they are playing away this time, they have already suffered a defeat. All they can try to do is minimize the deficit as much as possible.

If the Reds manage to sweep the series, they will have a solid chance to replace the Chicago Cubs. Finishing third after a disappointing season is something they wouldn't mind. This is the perfect opportunity as they face an underconfident Colorado club.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies: Match Details

Match: Colorado Rockies @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Saturday, September 3, 06:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cinncinati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies: Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds -125 -1.5 (+160) U 8 +100 Colorado Rockies -105 +1.5 (-190) O 8 -120

After a tough Game 1, the odds slightly favor the Reds for Game 2.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies: Pick

Nick Lodolo is today's pick of the game. This is his first to a professional MLB season. The Reds' pitcher has had a remarkable first season. Even though his ERA is a little higher at 4.30, it is a great learning curve for him. In the 15 games he has played, he has managed 82 strikeouts. There is no doubting his skills. Today is a chance to prove himself once again against the Rockies.

Nick Lodolo season stats

GP IP H ER SO ERA 13 67.0 68 32 82 4.30

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies: Prediction

This series is far more highly contested than it looks. Game 1 is clear evidence of what is yet to come. Colorado shouldn't be let down by defeat; they still have a chance. Cincinnati has the lead and full support of the home crowd. No need to hold back. Just go for the W.

Pick/Prediction: Reds -125

