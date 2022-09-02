Cincinnati Reds vs Colorado Rockies: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction- September 2| 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies at the Great American Ball Park on September 2.

The Reds have been in woeful form this season, going 51-78 over the course of the season with a win percentage of .395. It is the third worst record in the National League and the fifth worst in the entire MLB.

Their opponents today haven't been sailing smoothly either. They currently sit bottom of the table in the National League West, going 56-76 with a win percentage of .424.

The Reds come into this game on the back of a mixed set of results. They have lost two of their last three series, against the Phillies and the Cardinals. In their series against the Phillies, they got dominated, getting swept 4-0. They have only won three of their last 10 games.

The Rockies aren't coming into this fixture in good form either, having lost 2 back-to-back series against the Mets and the Braves. The visitors have the exact same form over the last 10 as their opponents this evening.

Kyle Farmer and Hunter Greene have been the standouts for the Reds this season. The former has the highest batting average (.262), the highest RBI (59) and the most runs created (48.62). The latter has the most strikeouts this season with 127.

The Reds have the third-worst team ERA in the entire MLB with 4.98.

"Final from GABP:" - Reds

Jose Iglesias and CJ Cron have been forces to be reckoned with for the Rockies. Iglesias has the highest batting average in the side with (.304), while Cron has the most home runs (24), highest RBI (86) and the most runs created (73.01).

German Marquez is at the top of the charts when it comes to the most strikeouts (120), most pitches per inning (15.9), most strikeouts per 9 innings (7.4) and the most strikeouts per walks (2.40).

The Colorado side have the tied best team batting average (.261) in the entire MLB.

Over the last 10 meetings between these sides, both teams have won five each.

"Final from Truist Park"- Rockies

Cincinnati Reds vs Colorado Rockies Match Details.

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Cincinnati Reds

Date and Time: Friday, September 2, 6:40 PM EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs Colorado Rockies best picks

The top picks for the game are Luis Cessa of the Reds and Kyle Freeland of the Rockies. The former has an ERA of 5.36 and the latter has an ERA of 4.88.

Cincinnati Reds vs Colorado Rockies Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Cincinnati Reds +1.5 -105 Over 9.5 Colorado Rockies -1.5 -116 Under 9.5

Reds vs Rockies Final Prediction:

Both of these have historically battled each other for equal outcomes. Having struggled for sustained form this season, both teams will be looking to get one over the other. This one is leaning towards the visitors this evening, having won all of their last 3 head-to-head ties.

Colorado Rockies: -1.5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy