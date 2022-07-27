Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will be home to play the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. The Marlins beat the Reds 2-1 on Tuesday to improve to 46-51. Cincinnati is now 37-59 following their defeat. Cincinnati has been great at home recently, winning seven of nine at Great American Ballpark. Miami has been excellent on the road, though, as they've won 10 of their last 14 away from home.

"Final." - Marlins

Cincinnati will trot out Luis Castillo for Wednesday's matchup. He is 3-4 with a 2.77 ERA. He'll face an awful Marlins lineup that scores the seventh-fewest runs per game in the majors. Castillo threw seven frames in his last start, giving up two hits and one earned run while fanning eight versus the New York Yankees.

Castillo has been lights out, carrying a 1.00 ERA in his last four outings heading into this one. The Reds' righty has been linked to many teams in trade rumors, so he'll essentially be auditioning for other clubs on Wednesday.

Nati Sports @Nati_Sports



Today is more than likely the last time our beloved Luis Castillo will start a game in a Cincinnati



I would HIGHLY recommend tuning in tonight to catch it. If you can, maybe even head to the ballpark.



It has been a treat watching him grow. Good morning.Today is more than likely the last time our beloved Luis Castillo will start a game in a Cincinnati #Reds uniform.I would HIGHLY recommend tuning in tonight to catch it. If you can, maybe even head to the ballpark.It has been a treat watching him grow. Good morning.Today is more than likely the last time our beloved Luis Castillo will start a game in a Cincinnati #Reds uniform. I would HIGHLY recommend tuning in tonight to catch it. If you can, maybe even head to the ballpark. It has been a treat watching him grow. https://t.co/89mCiPk7L0

"Today is more than likely the last time our beloved Luis Castillo will start a game in a Cincinnati #Reds uniform..." - Nati Sports

Braxton Garrett, who is 2-3 with a 3.42 ERA, will be taking the hill Wednesday for Miami. He'll be trying to navigate a Reds lineup that ranks 25th in OPS on Wednesday. Lately, the left-hander has been even better, having allowed just one earned run in his last 12 innings.

The Miami left-hander has been pretty good in recent starts, but he'll have to deal with the stadium that sees the most homers. If Garrett can keep the ball in the yard, he should be in line for another strong outing.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 27, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins +134 +1.5 (-165) Over 8.5 (-110) Cincinnati Reds -144 -1.5 (+140) Under 8.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Kyle Farmer has a weak .575 OPS versus lefties this year and a .580 OPS over the last month. He is a streaky player, and at the moment, he's having a tough time at the plate. Expect him not to score a run in Wednesday's game.

Pick: Kyle Farmer Under 0.5 Runs Scored (-140)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Betting Prediction

In what is likely to be Castillo's last start as a member of the Reds, expect him to give the fans one more show. Back the home side to take this one after dropping Tuesday's contest.

Prediction: Reds ML (-144) & Marlins Team Total Under 3.5 Runs (-105)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far