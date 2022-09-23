Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 23 | 2022 MLB Season

Game 2 between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers will take place on Friday (September 23). The four-game MLB series is led by the Brewers, who won the first game 5-1. Cincinnati is the host team for this series.

The first game showed the difference in class and standing of the two teams in the league. Both play in the American League Central division, where Milwaukee is second and the Reds are fourth. The Brewers enjoy a decent (80-70) record, whereas Cincinnati is down and out (59-91).

Hunter Greene showcased some great skills while pitching for the Reds, but it wasn't enough.

In 5.0 IPs, Greene clinched eight strikeouts but gave away two earned runs on as many hits. Brandon Woodruff, meanwhile, created havoc pitching for the Brewers. His 11 strikeouts came in just six IPs, conceding a single earned run on three hits. Kolten Wong came out as the main batter for the team, scoring three runs on as many hits at an RBI of five.

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers: Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Friday, September 23; 06:40 pm EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds +150 +1.5 (-110) U 8.5 (+100) Milwaukee Brewers -175 -1.5 (-110) O 8.5 (-120)

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers: Pick

The two pitchers will be Eric Lauer (10-7) and Mike Minor (4-12). Lauer has been in outstanding touch for the Brewers this season, earning 138 strikeouts at a 3.91 ERA. His overall stats for the season are far better than that of Minor.

Milwaukee is enjoying a 6-4 run at the moment compared to Cincinnati's 3-7. This clearly shows which team has the upper hand going forward into the series. Lauer is the likely guy to pitch in and make it 2-0 for his team. It could be very difficult for the Reds to contain him, as they are struggling with their offense.

"That's how you start a road trip"- Brewers

Pick: Eric Lauer Total Strikeouts O 4.5 (-120)

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers: Prediciton

With the Reds not in playoff reckoning, they will look to win a few games for their fans. However, they will have their work cut out against the Brewers, who are going strong at the moment.

Prediction: Brewers 1st 5 Innnings Total O 2.5 (-115)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far