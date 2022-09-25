Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will be hosting the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon. These NL Central rivals have played each other a ton this year as the season winds down.

The Brewers defeated the Reds on Saturday, moving to 82-70. Cincinnati is now 59-93 following their defeat. Cincinnati has been bad at home, holding just a 30-47 record at Great American Ball Park.

The Brewers have now won 18 of the previous 24 meetings, and they'll go for the four-game sweep today. Milwaukee is 1 1/2 games out of the final wild-card spot, held by the Philadelphia Phillies. Time is running out, but beating up on weaker opponents is a must for the Brewers right now.

Nick Lodolo, who is 4-7 with a 3.90 ERA over 17 starts, will be taking the hill Sunday for Cincinnati. The Brewers' lineup, which scores the eighth-most runs per game, could give Lodolo problems. Milwaukee has a ton of power in their lineup, and in their past seven contests, they're averaging just under six runs per game.

Still, Lodolo has been very reliable lately, sporting a 2.84 ERA in his last four outings. The Cincinnati left-hander has been good in his home stadium this year too, carrying a 2.98 ERA while at home on the year, which is surprising given how much this park favors hitters.

Lodolo tossed a gem against Milwaukee earlier this month, going eight strong innings while allowing just two runs. If he can replicate this performance, then his team will be in a good position to avoid getting swept.

Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta gets the ball on Sunday afternoon. He's gone 4-3 with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP. He'll be making just his 16th start as he missed a chunk of time due to injury.

Cincinnati's offense has been awful recently, averaging a lousy 2.2 runs per game in their last seven. Looking at Peralta in his last two outings, he has been excellent, giving up just one earned run in his last 13 frames.

The Brewers' righty has been great away from home this year, and in the last couple of years he's always pitched well against the Reds. Expect more of the same this afternoon.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25, 1.40 PM EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Milwaukee Brewers -143 -1.5 (+110) Over 8.5 (-110) Cincinnati Reds +133 +1.5 (-130) Under 8.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Prediction

The Brewers need this game for their playoff push. They've won and covered every game of this series, so expect Peralta to have a good enough outing for the visitors to finish off the sweep. Also, the under has hit in four of the past five matchups in Cincinnati, so look for that trend to continue.

Prediction: Brewers -1.5 (+110) & Under 8.5 (-110)

