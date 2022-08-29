Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 29| 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. Both teams will look to start three-game series on a winning note.

The Reds are struggling this season. They have not been able to perform continuously this season. They are in the fourth spot in the National League Central with 50 wins at a winning percentage of 0.397. Their home field record is not impressive either, as they are 26-36 at home this season.They are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups.

"Back at GABP tomorrow" - Reds

The Cardinals are on a great run. They will hope to continue the momentum and finish the game with a win. They come into this match with two wins against the Braves. They are currently in the top place in the National League Central with 74 wins at a winning percentage of 0.578. They are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups with an equal away record of 32-32.

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals For an optimal viewing experience, we recommend turning on your sound. For an optimal viewing experience, we recommend turning on your sound. https://t.co/JcZnAewPDU

"For an optimal viewing experience, we recommend turning on your sound" - Cardinals

The Reds will hope to come stronger in this match. Their players have done well aggresively in recent times. Jonathan India had a good last game as he averaged 0.500 with an OPS of 1.000. They will need a similar performance from Kyle Farmer in this game. Alexis Diaz will start on the mound. He has an ERA of 1.82 with a WHIP of 0.95.

The Cardinals have a strong batting lineup. Paul Goldschmidt is doing great. He has 33 home runs, 105 RBIs and an OPS of 1.051 with an average of 0.338 this season. While pitching, the Cardinals have seasoned player Miles Mikolas. Mikolas is supported by Jordan Montgomery, who has a 7-3 record at an ERA of 3.24 and a WHIP of 1.04 this season.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals match details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Friday, August 29, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals batting odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER CINCINNATI REDS +185 +1.5(114) u9.5(-115) ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -215 -1.5(130) 09.5(100)

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals best picks

It's going to be a game between pitchers. The Reds have Alexis Diaz. He has done well this season and after coming back from injury is super active.

The Cardinals have Jordan Montgomery who is in fine form. He has been brilliant in the last few matches and will play a crucial role in this game.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction

This game is crucial for the Reds and they would like to come all out. The outcome of the match will be dependent on the pitchers. If the Reds can come together and stop the Cardinals from scoring big, they can win this game.

In the form in which the Cardinals are in, they are the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: The Cardinals will win this game

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt