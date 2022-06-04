"MVP and the P stands for Paul Goldschmidt" "Why pitch to him?" - St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt continues his monster season by belting out a three-run homer at Wrigley

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt continues to roll as he belted out a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. MLB announced earlier today that Goldschmidt was named the National League Player of the Month. He is currently batting .351 with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs.

MLB @MLB



Paul Goldschmidt extends his hitting streak to 25 games with an opposite-field homer. The @Cardinals have struck gold.Paul Goldschmidt extends his hitting streak to 25 games with an opposite-field homer. The @Cardinals have struck gold.Paul Goldschmidt extends his hitting streak to 25 games with an opposite-field homer. https://t.co/8s79phBVb4

Paul Goldschmidt has been one of the most consistent hitters in all of baseball for the past decade or so, and at the age of 34, he is having perhaps the best season of his career. Let's check out some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter.

Fans react to St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt's blistering homer

Paul Goldschmidt blasts a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers.

One fan said that the Cubs shouldn't even be pitching to him, especially with an open base. Goldschmidt is on fire but after him in the Cardinals lineup is Nolan Arenado, who is one of the best players in all of baseball.

jude @judeuth @MLB @Cardinals why pitch to him with an open base @MLB @Cardinals why pitch to him with an open base

"why pitch to him with an open base" - @ jude

Another fan said that Paul Goldschmidt is not talked about enough. Have to agree, he's one of the most underrated players in baseball.

Harden’s Manboobs 💨 @codenamekidnex6 @MLB @Cardinals Such a good player that’s not talked about enough. Any young player, particularly at the first base position should lookup to this man. Simple power hitting swing with a gold glove to compliment @MLB @Cardinals Such a good player that’s not talked about enough. Any young player, particularly at the first base position should lookup to this man. Simple power hitting swing with a gold glove to compliment

"@MLB @Cardinals Such a good player that's not talked about enough. Any young player, particularly at the first base position should lookup to this man. Simple power hitting swing with a gold glove to compliment" - @ Harden's Manboobs

Paul Goldschmidt is the current NL MVP if the season ends today, and the P in MVP would stand for Paul Goldschmidt.

"MVP and the P stands for Paul Goldschmidt" - @ Zach Wilson

Joe DiMaggio holds the all-time record for longest hitting streak with 55 games. Goldschmidt is still 32 away from his record, which is crazy to think about, given how incredible he has been.

CJ Burgos @2burgos MLB @MLB



Paul Goldschmidt is having the best season of his career so far. It's definitely his best season with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Richie Flores @RFlores91 MLB @MLB



Paul Goldschmidt is having a breakout season with the St. Louis Cardinals, and this just adds to his number of great moments so far this year.

