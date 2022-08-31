Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 31| 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. The Reds made it 1-1 against the Cardinals by winning their last game.

The Reds are in fourth spot in the National League Central with 51 wins and a winning percentage of 0.398. Their home field record is not impressive either, as they are 27-37 at home this season.They are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

"Alexis Díaz gets the final outs... FINAL: Reds 5, Cardinals 1!" - Reds

The Cardinals, however, were on a great run. They will go for the win to finish the series 2-1 against the Reds. They are currently in the top spot in the National League Central with a 75-55 record and a winning percentage of 0.577. They are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups with an equal away record of 33-33.

"Tommy puts us on the board" - Cardinals

The Reds will hope to play like they did in the last game. Their players have done well aggresively in recent times. Jonathan India had a good last game alongside Kyle Farmer. The team will need a similar performance from both of them in this game as well. The team will have Mike Minor on the mound.

The Cardinals have a strong batting lineup. Paul Goldschmidt is doing great. He has 33 home runs, 105 RBIs, an OPS of 1.042 and an average of 0.335 this season. They will have Jose Quintana on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.45 and 108 Ks this season.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals match details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 31, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals batting odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER CINCINNATI REDS +195 +1.5(123) u9.5(-107) ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -225 -2.5(100) 09.5(-106)

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals best picks

It's going to be a game between pitchers. The Reds have Mike Minor. He has an ERA of 2.57 with seven Ks in the last seven days and a record of 1-0.

The Cardinals have Jose Quintana, who will look to regain his form. He has an ERA of 3.60 and three Ks in the last seven days.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction

This game is crucial for the Reds and they will likely come out strong. The outcome will be dependent on the pitchers. If the Reds can stop the Cardinals from scoring as big as they did in the last game, they will win it.

The Cardinals will look to overcome their mistakes from the last game and score better. They can take confidence from some of their big wins this season and play this game positively. They also have a good history against left-handed pitchers. St. Louis are likely to exploit this against the Reds and win the game.

Prediction: The Cardinals will win this game.

