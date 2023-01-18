Cincinnati vs South Florida Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 18 | AAC | College Basketball

In an American Athletic Conference matchup, the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-6) and South Florida Bulls (8-10) will square off on Wednesday at the Yuengling Center. In their most recent match, the Bearcats, who are 2-2 on the road, defeated SMU 54-52. On Sunday, East Carolina was defeated 81-70 by the Bulls, who are 5-6 at home.

The Bearcats and the Bulls were tied in their two meetings last year. With a series record of 35-10 in favor of the Bearcats, they have triumphed in 11 of their previous 13 encounters.

Cincinnati vs South Florida Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Bearcats -165 -3.5 (-105) Over 141.5 (-105) South Florida Bulls +140 +3.5 (-115) Under 141.5 (-115)

Cincinnati vs South Florida Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Bearcats at South Florida Bulls

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: USF Sun Dome, Tampa, FL

Cincinnati vs South Florida Key Stats

The Bearcats undertook a demanding non-conference schedule that included contests with Xavier, Arizona, and Ohio State. As the seasoned Cats attempt to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, those early-season contests might pay off in conference play.

They defeated Southern Methodist on Saturday to earn their most recent AAC victory. The Bearcats managed to win by two points in a hard-fought game. On 45.0 percent of their shots, including 36.2 percent from long range, they score 76.8 points a game. It ranks 88th in offensive effectiveness. The Bearcats have a +4 rebounding margin, which ranks 59th nationally.

The Bearcats are giving up 67.3 points on 41.1 percent shooting and 31.6 percent from beyond the arc. The Bearcats' defensive effectiveness ranks 54th.

Through their victory over the Pirates on Sunday, the Bulls put an end to their four-game losing streak. The Bulls also endured a five-game losing streak to begin the season before turning things around in December to go on a five-game winning streak.

The Bulls are shooting 44.1 percent from the field, including 33.7 percent from beyond the arc, for 71.2 points a game. Its D-1 offensive efficiency ranking after adjustments is 155th. With a +2.5 rebounding margin, the Bulls are ranked 135th in rebounding (33.3).

They allow 41.6 percent shooting, including 33.8 percent from three-point range, for 69.2 points. Its assist-to-turnover ratio (1.03) and adjusted defensive efficiency rank both 140th and 140th, respectively.

Cincinnati vs South Florida Betting Prediction

The Bearcats are consistently strong despite not being excellent in any one area. They are skilled enough to win outright and cover as road favorites in Tampa, despite ranking 59th in rebounds per game, 54th in defensive efficiency, and 45th in assist-to-turnover ratio. Their momentum depends on winning this game because they have games against Memphis and Houston coming up.

In their previous five Wednesday games and their last six games after an ATS loss, the Bearcats have gone 5-0 ATS. In the six previous encounters between these teams, the road team is 5-0-1 ATS. Take the away team to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Cincinnati Bearcats -3.5 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes