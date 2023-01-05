Cincinnati vs Wichita State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 5 | AAC | College Basketball

The Cincinnati Bearcats will travel to face the Wichita State Shockers. The Bearcats enter the match with a losing record, although they have won four of their previous five games, are 10-5 overall, and are 1-0 in conference play.

The Shockers have lost two straight games and are now 7-7 (.500) this season. They are currently 0-2 in conference games. The first tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Cincinnati vs Wichita State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Bearcats -130 -2 (-110) Over 134 (-110) Wichita State Shockers +110 +2 (-110) Under 134 (-110)

Cincinnati vs Wichita State Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Bearcats at Wichita State Shockers

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Charles Koch Arena, Kansas

Cincinnati vs Wichita State Key Stats

When the Bearcats played Temple on Sunday afternoon, they won four straight games, including their first AAC victory. The Bearcats lost to the Owls 70-61 because they neglected to pack their shooting shoes, making just 23 of 60 field goal attempts.

This season, the Bearcats' offense has been the team's main strength. They are ranked 40th in the nation for offensive scoring. Additionally, their three-point shooting ranking is 132nd. They are the 19th-best turnover team in the country because they are incredibly effective ball-handlers.

In terms of scoring defense, the Bearcats are ranked 180th. With regard to their three-point defense, they are 136th in the nation. Last year, the Bearcats defeated the Shockers twice in league games.

With two straight AAC losses, the Shockers have had a difficult start to the season. The Shockers' record has now fallen to 7-7 overall after two consecutive losses. On Saturday afternoon at home, the Shockers' final contest ended in a 79-69 loss to East Carolina.

The Shockers plan to use a top-notch defense against the Bearcats' potent offense in an effort to get back over .500. This season, the Shockers are rated 23rd in scoring defense. They excel on the outside as well, finishing 24th in three-point field goal defense. The Shockers' scoring offense is just 294th in the nation. On three-point shooting, they are a dismal 332nd in the nation.

Cincinnati vs Wichita Betting Prediction

The Shockers' demise has been brought on by their inability to score. The Bearcats' defense, which is rated 180th in scoring defense, has been more than adequate. They will be able to score points with their attack, keep the ball safe with one of the best ball-control offenses in the country, and get enough stops on the other end to secure a victory.

Pick: CU Bearcats (-130)

Poll : 0 votes