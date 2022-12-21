Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will look to push their home winning streak to seven games when they welcome the Clemson Tigers to Atlanta tonight. Their last game was a blowout over Alabama State, as they cruised to a 96-60 win on their home court.

Clemson has been playing well, winning five of their last six contests, and will seek their first road win tonight. This is also an opportunity for them to get out to a 2-0 start in their conference schedule. Clemson also blew out their last opponent, Richmond, a game in which they never trailed.

Let's see if Clemson can be the first team to leave Atlanta with a win this year, or if Georgia Tech will notch its first ACC win of the season.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Clemson -2.0 (-110) Over 138.5 (-110) -125 Georgia Tech +2.0 (-110) Under 138.5 (-110) +105

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Match Details

Fixture: Clemson Tigers @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: McCamish Pavilion

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Key Stats

A key battle in this game will be Clemson's three-point offense against Georgia Tech's three-point defense. Clemson shoots threes at a 40.2 clip, the 17th-highest percentage in the country this season. However, the Georgia Tech defense is great at forcing three-point misses. Opponents are shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc against them, the 8th-best clip in the nation.

If Clemson can't knock down threes, they may struggle to hit shots in the paint. Georgia Tech blocks 5.1 shots per game, the 32nd-best mark in college basketball. Clemson also needs to box out on the defensive glass, as Georgia Tech is pulling down 9.6 offensive boards per game.

Georgia Tech's defense needs to help them close the offensive efficiency gap. The Yellow Jackets only convert 43.6% of their shot attempts, while Clemson hits 47.4% of theirs.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Betting Prediction

Georgia Tech's defense will stifle Clemson all night and keep them in the game. They will force bad shots, grab more boards, and get plenty of second-chance points.

The game should be tight, but Georgia Tech will pull it out and remain undefeated at home this season.

Prediction: Georgia Tech Money Line (+105)

Poll : 0 votes