Clemson vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 7 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Pittsburgh Panthers will be hosting the Clemson Tigers on Saturday afternoon. These two ACC schools have been dominant this year, and each has gone a perfect 4-0 in conference play. Pitt is 11-4, previously upsetting Syracuse, North Carolina, and most recently, Virginia. The Panthers will look to stay hot against 12-3 Clemson, who knocked off Virginia Tech, 68-65, on the road on Wednesday. The Tigers were 6.5-point underdogs in that game, and they're slight underdogs this afternoon. In recent history, though, Clemson has won and covered nine consecutive versus Pitt, so we'll see if this impressive streak can continue.

Clemson Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Clemson Tigers +2.5 (-105) Over 141.5 (-110) +125 Pittsburgh Panthers -2.5 (-115) Under 141.5 (-110) -145

Clemson Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Match Details

Fixture: Clemson Tigers @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 4:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petersen Events Center

Clemson Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Key Stats

Clemson has been rolling offensively, scoring 109 points per 100 possessions and shooting 46.8% from the field. They also shoot 38.8% from three, the 18th-highest percentage in the country. Big man Hunter Tyson leads the Tigers in scoring (15.5 PPG) and rebounding (10.0 RPG), and he's been knocking down 2.1 threes per game on a 46.9% clip. Junior guard Chase Hunter has been great as well, averaging 14.5 points, a team-high 4.6 assists, and he makes 44.3% of his three-point attempts. Clemson has a great 1.4 assist-to-turnover ratio, and while they don't crash the offensive glass, they pull down 25.9 defensive rebounds.

Pitt also scores well, averaging 108.3 points per 100 possessions, and their offense has been carried by Blake Hinson (17.0 PPG) and Jamarius Burton (15.7 PPG). Hinson leads the team in rebounding, too (7.0 RPG), and Burton has come into his own as a playmaker (4.0 APG). Pitt has exceeded expectations so far, and they'll go for a sixth straight victory this afternoon.

Clemson Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Betting Prediction

Both teams have weathered difficult schedules, and overall there really isn't much to separate these two. Clemson has dominated Pitt for the last seven years, but this is a different Pitt squad now, led by Ole Miss transfer Blake Hinson. Still, with all the upset victories Pitt has pulled off this year, Clemson has covered each of their past four, and on paper, they have a slight edge. This game might come down to the final minute, and I'm going to back Clemson to at least cover since they've had Pitt's number since 2015.

Prediction: Clemson +2.5 (-110)

