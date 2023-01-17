Clemson vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 17 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The surprising first-place Clemson Tigers travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to face the favored Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Clemson Tigers continue to surge with a seven-game winning streak, including a victory over the Duke Blue Devils last week. The Tigers remain unbeaten at 7-0. When will the Tigers earn their respect?

Wake Forest are on their three-game win streak and are in the thick of the ACC race. Wake Forest is underrated nationally, so a win on Tuesday night would go a long way to changing that narrative. Who will be victorious in this one--the charging Clemson Tigers or the resilient Wake Forest Demon Deacons?

Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Clemson +2 (-110) O 148.5 (-110) +125 Wake Forest -2 (-110) U 148.5 (-110) -145

Everyone is talking about Clemson Forward Hunter Tyson, and rightfully so. Tyson is checking all the boxes, leading the Tigers in points, rebounds, and steals while shooting 48% from the floor, 43% from three-point range, and 84% from the stripe.

Clemson Guard Chase Hunter is an ideal complement to Hunter Tyson and is the on-court leader for the Tigers. Hunter averages 14 points per game while leading the team in assists while shooting 42% from the floor, 40% from deep, and 83% from the free throw line.

The Tigers remain formidable with a 1-2 punch like Tyson and Hunter. Don't sleep on the contributions made by Tigers' big man PJ Hall. Hall averages 13 points per game while leading the team in blocked shots, while shooting a robust 53% from the floor, 41% from deep, and 78% from the free throw line.

Wake Forest Guard Tyler Appleby is in the running for All-Conference honors. Appleby leads the Demon Deacons in points, assists, and steals. Appleby's quickness and ability to penetrate a defense is trouble for the opposition.

Wake Forest Guard Cameron Hildreth is the ideal running mate for Appleby. Hildreth averages 13 points per game and leads the team in rebounds while shooting 49% from the floor.

Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Match Details

Fixture: Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Prediction

The emergence of the Clemson Tigers has been one of the season's storylines. Wake Forest feels like they are flying under the radar. Wake Forest has the home-court advantage, but I'm sticking with a red-hot Tigers team that believes in itself. Take Clemson and take the points.

Final Prediction: Clemson +2 (-110), Under 148.5

