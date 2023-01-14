Duke vs Clemson Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread and Picks - January 14 | ACC | College Basketball

The Duke Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) will square off against the Clemson Tigers (14-3, 6-0 ACC) at 5 pm ET on Saturday, January 14. This series has been dominated by the Blue Devils, who have won three straight games and seven of the previous eight, although they have only managed to cover the spread in two of their previous four games against the Tigers.

Duke vs Clemson Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Duke Blue Devils +100 +1.5 (-110) Over 141.5 (-110) Clemson Tigers -120 -1.5 (-110) Under 141.5 (-110)

Duke vs Clemson Match Details

Fixture: Duke Blue Devils at Clemson Tigers

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14 at 5:00 pm ET

Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum, South Carolina

Duke vs Clemson Key Stats

The Blue Devils have now triumphed twice in a row and three times in their previous four games. In their most recent game, despite being a nine-point underdog, they managed to defeat Pittsburgh 77-69 at home.

Jon Scheyer, their new coach, has helped them through some growing pains. They have had some difficult road games in the ACC, losing to NC State by 24 points and to Wake Forest by 11 points. They are 11th out of 15 teams in the ACC in terms of assist/turnover ratio and turnover margin (-0.18). (1.12).

Their scoring defense is giving up 62.9 points on 41.3% shooting and 29% from beyond the arc (21st). Additionally, they are third in the NCA in rebounding margin (+9.4) and 11th for free throw percentage (78.6%).

The Tigers have won six straight matches since falling to Loyola Chicago in Atlanta on December 10. Since joining the ACC in 1953, the Tigers' current ACC record of 6-0 represents their best start ever. A 15.5-point favorite, the Tigers defeated Louisville 83-70 at home on Wednesday. They made 38% of their shots from beyond the arc and 53% of their field goal attempts.

Hunter Tyson leads the Tigers with 16.6 points per game, 10.1 rebounds, and a 49.1% shooting percentage that places him ninth in the ACC. Chase Hunter follows with 14.6 points, 4.5 assists, and a 43.2% clip while scoring 14.6 points a game.

The Tigers score 75.8 points on average per contest while shooting 39% from outside the arc (18th) and 78.7% from the line (10th). On 39.5% of their shots, they surrender 66.9 points per contest.

Duke vs Clemson Betting Prediction

This will be a very challenging venue to play in for the Blue Devils, as they have struggled on the road without Roach. The crowd at Littlejohn Coliseum will be as enthusiastic as ever for this game.

The Blue Devils will have yet another game with 15 or more turnovers because of the Tigers' tenacious defense and energetic environment, while a victory for the Tigers will maintain their unbeaten status in the league. Considering that they have covered just once in their last six games, the Blue Devils are also a little bit overrated. Take the Tigers to cover the spread and win the game tonight.

Pick: Clemson Tigers (-120)

