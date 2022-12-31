Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, December 31st, at the United Center in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Cavs are in trouble. They haven’t won any of their last three games and come into this game having fallen to fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 22-14. They lost their last game, 126-135, against the Pacers, thanks to a brilliant Tyrese Haliburton performance. They have one of the very best defenses in the league, allowing the fewest points per game (106)

Donovan Mitchell put in yet another valiant effort, scoring 28, but couldn’t take the side over the line. He leads the scoring for the Cavs with 28.4 points per game over the course of the season. He has been quite poor over the last three games, averaging only 18 points over that period.

The Bulls come into this game with a 16-19 record after going on a run of five wins in their last six games. They have now jumped up to 10th place in the East after winning 132-118 against the Detroit Pistons.

Zach LaVine has found red-hot form, scoring nearly 25 points a night in December, including a scorching 43 point outing in the last game against the Pistons.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball Knee Out

Lonzo Ball is the only notable injury layoff for either team who is out with a knee problem.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5 (-110) Over 224 (-110) -140 Chicago Bulls +2.5 (-110) Under 224 (-110) +116

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Starting 5s

Cavaliers: PG Darius Garland (GTD), SG Donovan Mitchell, SF Lamar Stevens, PF Evan Mobley (GTD), C Jarrett Allen

Bulls: PG Alex Caruso, SG Zach LaVine, SF DeMar DeRozan, PF Patrick Williams, C Nikola Vucevic

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Betting Prediction

The two sides are well-matched, but come into this game in contrasting runs of form. The Cavs are winless in three, while the Bulls have won five of their last six. They have been rather impressive at home, going 9-8 at the United Center, while the Cavs have been subpar on the road, winning only six of their 16 away games thus far. On paper, the Cavs are favored, but the Bulls are more than capable of causing an upset and taking the game to the Cavs. The Bulls might edge this one out.

Bulls: +116

