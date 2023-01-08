Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 8 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers will visit the Phoenix Suns on Sunday (January 8) in the second of two NBA meetings this season. The Cavaliers won their first clash 90-88 earlier this week.

The 25-15 Cavaliers are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and have won three of their last four games. Cleveland has struggled offensively, as they rank just 25th in points per game, but their offensive rating ranks tenth. The Cavaliers have been elite on the less flashy side of the ball, ranking first in opponents points per game and second in defensive rating.

The 20-20 Suns, meanwhile, are tied for eighth in the Western Conference and are on a five-game losing streak. The Suns have been a middle-of-the-pack unit offensively, as they're ranked 16th in points per game and seventh in offensive rating. Their defense has been slightly better, ranking seventh in opponents points per game and 11th in defensive rating.

The Cavaliers are 7-11 on the road, while the Suns are 14-6 at home.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns

Date and Time: Sunday, January 8; 8:00 pm EST

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers star point guard Darius Garland is listed as questionable with a sprained right thumb.

Forward Dean Wade is out with a left shoulder sprain, while forward Dylan Windler, who is yet to make his season debut, is also sidelined with a right ankle sprain. Point guard Ricky Rubio is also yet to make his season debut and remains sidelined as he recovers from ACL surgery on his left knee.

Phoenix Suns star shooting guard Devin Booker, meanwhile, will be sidelined for the seventh straight game with a left groin strain. Starting forward Cameron Johnson remains sidelined with a torn right mensicus, while backup point guard Cameron Payne is sidelined with a right foot sprain. Star point guard Chris Paul is listed as questionable with right hip soreness.

Player Team Status Injury Darius Garland Cleveland Cavaliers Questionable Thumb Dean Wade Cleveland Cavaliers Out Shoulder Dylan Windler Cleveland Cavaliers Out Ankle Ricky Rubio Cleveland Cavaliers Out Knee Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Out Groin Cameron Johnson Phoenix Suns Out Knee Cameron Payne Phoenix Suns Out Foot Chris Paul Phoenix Suns Questionable Hip

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Cleveland Cavaliers -4.5(-110) Over 217.5(-110) -194 Phoenix Suns +4.5(-110) Under 217.5(-110) +162

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns Starting 5s

Cavaliers - PG Darius Garland, SG Donovan Mitchell, SF Isaac Okoro, PF Evan Mobley, C Jarrett Allen

Suns - PG Chris Paul, SG Landry Shamet, SF Mikal Bridges, PF Torrey Craig, C DeAndre Ayton

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns Betting Prediction

The Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. While the Suns were off to a great start too, they have struggled recently, losing five straight games. Including the contest where he left after just four minutes.

The Suns are just 2-10 without Devin Booker this season. Look for the Cavaliers to pick up their second victory over the Suns this week and win by at least five points.

Prediction: Cleveland Cavaliers -4.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes