Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 10| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Utah Jazz host their contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Tuesday (January 10) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are listed down below:

The Cavaliers have been in great form recently. They have now won three of their last four games and come into this game on the back of a 112-98 win over the Phoenix Suns. Their incredible defensive setup was on show once again in that game as they kept the Suns under 100 points. They are currently the second-best rated defense in the NBA at 109.6 allowing the fewest average points per game in the league (107). With these metrics, the Cavs have improved to a 26-15 record and are now up to fourth-place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Jazz are in terrible form at the moment. They have lost seven of their last eight games as they come into this game on the back of a 118-123 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. They are on a two-game losing streak and following that run, they have now fallen to a 20-23 record and 11th place in the Western Conference standings. They have been excellent offensively, rated fourth-best in the NBA (116.5) and are scoring nearly 118 points per game, which is the third-highest tally in the league.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Utah Jazz Kelly Olynyk Akle Out Utah Jazz Collin Sexton Hamstring Out

The Jazz’s condition seems to be going from bad to worse. In the midst of this terrible form, they have now lost their starting center Kelly Olynyk to injury alongside guard Collin Sexton.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Cleveland Cavaliers -3 (-110) Over 226.5 (-110) -147 Utah Jazz +3 (-110) Under 226.5 (-110) +125

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers: PG Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell SF Isaac Okoro PF Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen

Utah Jazz: PG Mike Conley SG Jordan Clarkson SF Lauri Markkanen PF Jarred Vanderbilt C Walker Kessler

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Betting Prediction

The Cavaliers should be able to beat the Jazz tonight as the Utah side do come into this game with a lack of starting quality. It is going to be a great battle between one of the league's best offenses and one of the league's best defenses.

The majority of Utah’s inside presence will be missing tonight with the injury to Kelly Olynyk, which makes the job of the Cavaliers’ defense even simpler. They are already one of the league’s very best defenses and should be able to keep the red-hot Lauri Markkanen quiet as well. The Cavs have also been very solid on the road, having already won eight away games this season.

Cavaliers: -147

