Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 31 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians are set to take on the Baltimore Orioles in Game 2 of their three-game series at home on August 31st at 6:11 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

The Guardians defeated the Orioles in Game 1 by 5-1, taking their overall record to 68-59, and are currently leading the National League Central standings. They will look to secure their wildcard spot in the final run towards the end of the second half of the season. Their last series on the road in Seattle against the Mariners wasn't good, so they will look to bounce back and return to their winning ways against the Orioles.

The Orioles clinched their last series on the road against the Houston Astros. After suffering a defeat last night, their overall record stands at 67-61. They still have a shot to clinch a wild card spot in the National League. Their batting average is.237, which needs to increase if they want to secure a wildcard spot. Both Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins have been hitting well and will look to continue that hitting streak.

"Baseball. It's a really great game." - CleGuardians

The Guardians will start Triston McKenzie on the mound tonight. He has an ERA of 3.17 with 142 K's, a commanding WHIP stat of 0.95, and a 9-10 overall record. He has had some pretty topsy-turvy outings lately. He has struck out at least six hitters in six innings over the last five outings. He has a good command of his fastball and change-ups.

The Orioles will send Jordan Lyles to the hill. He has an ERA of 4.45 with 121 K's and a 9-9 overall record this season. In his last five outings, although he has given up more than seven hits on average, he still got the job done from the mound. His sliders deviate massively from home plate, luring the hitters to swing at them and striking out in the process. He will look to resort to those very pitches tonight.

Match Details: Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 6:11 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds

Teams Money Line Spread Over/Under Baltimore Orioles +140 +1.5 (-150) Over 8.0 (-105) Cleveland Guardians -165 -1.5 (+130) Under 8.0 (-115)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles Best Picks

Triston McKenzie, with his pitching variations, has managed to rake in a healthy number of K's this season. Lately, the Orioles have been hitting well, showcasing an all-around performance both on the mound and at home plate. Triston will look to make an early impact tonight with his fastballs.

Pick: Triston McKenzie, Over Six Strikeouts (-162)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Prediction

The Guardians have had their fair share of struggles in the last series on the road. They accomplished a much-needed win yesterday. They will look to build on that momentum and clinch the series tonight against the Orioles. Expect Triston to dominate on the hill tonight.

Guardians' First Five Innings Over 2.5 Runs (+110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif