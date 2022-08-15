Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 15 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Detroit Tigers on Monday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader. This matchup will feature the first- and last-placed teams in the American League Central.

The Guardians defeated the Toronto Blue Jays handily, 7-2, on Sunday to improve to 61-53 this season. The Tigers are now 43-73 this year after getting swept by the Chicago White Sox. Detroit has struggled on the road this year, which is something Cleveland looks to capitalize on. The Guardians currently lead the American League Central by 2.5 games over the Minnesota Twins.

"Who among us does not love a 5-1 road trip?" - CleGuardians

Drew Hutchison gets the nod Monday for the Tigers, holding a 1-6 record and a 4.45 ERA. Lately, the right-hander has been solid, giving up just six earned runs in his last 16 innings. He was bested by Civale and the Guardians last week, so he'll try to avenge that defeat on Monday.

Aaron Civale will be on the hill Monday for the Guardians. He is 2-5 with a 6.05 ERA over 13 starts so far. Recently, the right-hander has been better, though, allowing just three earned runs in his last 12 innings. Civale's 4.06 expected FIP means that Guardians fans shouldn't worry as his results are bound to improve.

"Aaron Civale, Pretty 76mph Curveball." - Rob Friedman

The Tigers offense has averaged two runs per game in their past seven, which is abysmal even by their standards. Look for Civale, who has allowed just two runs in 10 1/3 innings to Detroit this year, to have success in this matchup.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Monday, August 15, 3:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers +185 +1.5 (-110) Over 7.5 (-105) Cleveland Guardians -220 -1.5 (-110) Under 7.5 (-115)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Best Picks

Steven Kwan has been a reliable bat in the leadoff spot for Cleveland all year. In his last six games, he's scored a total of eight runs, and he's crossed the plate in all six. Expect him to keep this streak going on Monday.

Pick: Steven Kwan Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-130)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Prediction

The Tigers are on a seven-game skid they'll want to end on Monday. It won't be easy, though, as they've lost nine in a row to Cleveland when Civale starts. Cleveland has a lot more to play for at this stage in the year, so back the home side to win and cover the first game of the doubleheader.

Prediction: Guardians -1.5 (-110)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt