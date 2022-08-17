Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 16 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night. These American League Central clubs split Monday's doubleheader to kick off the week. Cleveland is now 62-54 on the season, while Detroit is at an ugly 44-74 on the year.

"Clawed back for the nightcap." - @tigers

Detroit has been bad on the road this season, as evidenced by their 19-41 away record this year. Meanwhile, the Guardians currently lead the American League Central entering Tuesday's game by two games over the Minnesota Twins.

Zach Plesac, who is 2-10 with a 4.32 ERA in 21 starts, will be taking the mound Tuesday for Cleveland. This Tigers offense that he'll be up against ranks last in runs per game. Plesac has had success against them this year.

Last start, Plesac faced them and tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four hits and one earned run, while striking out seven in the win. He'll try to be just as dominant today, but this time at home, where he's carrying a 3.49 ERA.

Detroit sends out hurler Garrett Hill, who will be making his eighth start of the year. Lately, the right-hander has been solid, giving up just two earned runs in his last 10 2/3 frames.

The Guardians have a decent offense, but they were only able to push one run across in five innings against Hill last week. The Detroit righty has been bad on the road, though, carrying a 7.80 ERA away from home in limited innings. Look for Cleveland to try and knock Hill out early and get to a tired bullpen on Tuesday.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 16, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers +177 +1.5 (-115) Over 8.0 (-105) Cleveland Guardians -210 -1.5 (-105) Under 8.0 (-115)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Best Picks

Garrett Hill has walked two or more batters in six of his last seven starts this year. He may be asked to go a little longer than usual, so look for the Guardians to draw two walks tonight.

Pick: Garrett Hill Over 1.5 Walks Given (-110)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Prediction

The last eight times the Tigers have won a game, they've failed to follow up with a win every time. Doubleheaders are difficult to sweep, so it's not surprising these teams split, but Cleveland has still been hot over the last couple of weeks.

Hill has been decent his last few starts, and Plesac just shut down Detroit last week. Also, the under has hit in eight of Plesac's last nine outings, so expect that to be the case tonight.

Prediction: Guardians -1.5 (-105) & Under 8 (-115)

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 106-82-4 (+163.9 Units)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe