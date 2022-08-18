Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians will host the Detroit Tigers Wednesday night. The Tigers beat the Guardians 4-3 on Tuesday, moving to 45-74. Cleveland is now 62-55 following their defeat, currently leading the American League Central by one game over the Minnesota Twins. Detroit has been a pretty bad team away from home, but they have now won two consecutive games for the first time since July 8.

"Held on for the dub. #DetroitRoots" - Tigers

Cal Quantrill, who is 9-5 with a 3.67 ERA, will take the mound Wednesday for Cleveland. He has been dependable for Cleveland this year, and he'll be matched up with a weak-hitting Tigers lineup. This offense scores the fewest runs per game, and Quantrill tossed a scoreless start versus Detroit several weeks ago.

Dating back two starts, the right-hander has given up no earned runs in his past 13 frames. The Guardians' righty has also been good at home this year, sporting a 3.16 ERA at Progressive Field, so look for him to shut down the Tigers again on Wednesday.

Detroit's Daniel Norris gets the call on Wednesday night. He's pitched just 4 2/3 innings with Detroit this year after being released by the Chicago Cubs. He has a 5.97 ERA on the year in mostly relief appearances, as this will be just his third start. The Guardians are 19-13 against lefty starters this year, so expect them to get to Norris early on in this one.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 17, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers +180 +1.5 (-115) Over 7.5 (+100) Cleveland Guardians -215 -1.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-120)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Best Picks

Jose Ramirez is one of the best hitters in the whole league. He's beaten up on high ERA pitchers in the last few years. He's hitting .348 over 25 plate appearances against Norris in his career. Look for the Guardians star to drive in a run on Wednesday.

Pick: Jose Ramirez Over 0.5 RBIs (+138)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Prediction

The Tigers squeezed out a one-run victory on Tuesday, and now the Guardians will have to fight for a series split. Cleveland has the pitching advantage with Quantrill on the hill, and they've given him an average run support of 5.5. Look for the Guardians to get the split before their off day on Thursday.

Prediction: Guardians -1.5 (-105) & Guardians Team Total Over 4.5 Runs (-105)

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 117-88-4 (+196.0 Units)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt