Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 16| 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians will start their four-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday. This is a battle between two teams from the American League Central division. The Guardians lost their previous game whereas the Twins won. This series is highly anticipated as there is a lot at stake.

The Guardians are currently at the top of the AL Central. Going into the final few games of the season, this division is highly competitive. The top three teams are battling it out whereas the bottom two can bid their goodbyes. After a terrific run of games, the Chicago White Sox managed to climb to the second spot. They are not behind the Guardians by a lot, which makes it even more important for the Guardians to hold their ground.

Minnesota seem to have lost their way going into the final half of the season. A few weeks ago, they were enjoying sitting at the top. They now find themselves in third place, struggling for the Wild Card spot. Their 4-6 performances over the last 10 have been the worst out of the top three. This series against the Guardians could be a savior for them. They will need to give their everything, starting today.

Cleveland can't afford to be complacent even if they are on top. A small slip is enough to lose their position. As far as Minnesota is concerned, they have to improve their recent run of games. Only winning and a few helpful mistakes from Chicago can save them now. This four-game series is probably the most exciting one from the entire week.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins match details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Friday, September 16, 07:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins betting odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Cleveland Guardians -140 -1.5 (+145) U 7.5 (-112) Minnesota Twins +120 +1.5 (-190) O 7.5 (-110)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins pick

Triston McKenzie is all set to take center stage in Game 1 for the Guardians. He has been involved in 26 games so far and has performed at an ERA of 3.05. His impressive statistics earned him the right to pitch against quality opponents. McKenzie is 10-11 for the season. Pitching is an area that he and the entire team will try to improve on. McKenzie is the pick of the game.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins prediction

Game 1 between the Guardians and the Twins is unpredictable. This is a game where people need to forget about the rankings and the recent performances. The odds suggest a 60% chance of the home team winning this one.

Pick/Prediction: Cleveland U 7.5 (-112)

