Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 17| 2022 MLB Season

A doubleheader between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins awaits us. The Guardians took Game 1 yesterday and the Twins are looking to make a comeback tonight. This game will be crucial in deciding who will be winning the series.

Cleveland are still on top of the American League Central division. With a 8-2 record in their last 10 games, they find themselves in a comfortable spot in an otherwise tough division. Triston McKenzie, who was the pick of yesterday's game, managed 8 strikeouts in 7 IPs. He is the reason why the Twins got out so quickly in so many innings. The batters will have to show some firepower if the Guardians are going to win this one.

Things for Minnesota are not looking good. They are in desperate need of wins if they are to occupy the second spot, which currently belongs to the Chicago White Sox. The Twins could still make a comeback as they fell to a narrow 4-3 loss in Game 1. Game 2 and 3 are in quick succession and this is an opportunity for them to bounce back. They need to come up with a solid game plan and execute it to perfection. If they win Game 2, the series will be very interesting.

Today's game has all the fans excited. These are the types of games that the neutrals look forward to. There isn't a lot of difference between the two teams, so it's literally anybody's game. The Twins could make a comeback in the upcoming games.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins match details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 01:10 and 07:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins betting odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Cleveland Guardians -175 -1.5 (+125) U 7.5 (-115) Minnesota Twins +150 +1.5 (-145) O 7.5 (-105)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins picks

27-year-old Shane Bieber will be pitching for the Guardians against the Twins. He is having a magnificent season for Cleveland, his best so far. After McKenzie's brilliant performance last night, the onus will be on him to shine. His skillset is second to none and could prove to be deadly. The Twins will have to be very careful against him.

The pick for Game 2 would be Amed Rosario from the Guardians. He had a below average game yesterday so expect a better performance today.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins prediction

The doubleheader could go either way but the Guardians are slight favorites to win it.

Pick/Prediction: Shane Bieber O 6.5 (+125)

