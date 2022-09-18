Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 18| 2022 MLB Season

The five-game series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins is reaching its fourth stage. Unfortunately for the Twins, the situation has gone downhill as they have lost all three games thus far. They are now looking to salvage some pride in the remaining part of the series.

Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians



#ForTheLand | #GuardiWWWins Ever accidentally run a marathon when you set out to only run a couple miles? Ever accidentally run a marathon when you set out to only run a couple miles?#ForTheLand | #GuardiWWWins https://t.co/zsncoWynKc

"Ever accidentally run a marathon when you set to run only a couple of miles"- Guardians

Cleveland have maintained its top spot in the American League Central division. With three consecutive wins, they are able to firmly hold their ground. An overall (79-66) record is enough to keep them at the top. Furthermore, their performances in the last 10 games have simply been incredible. The Guardians are on a 9-1 run at the moment, the best in the league. This team deserves to be where they are and they hope to continue this form into the playoffs.

Minnesota have completely lost its way at the moment. They needed wins to get closer to the second spot and fight it out against the Chicago White Sox. But it seems they will be left behind. The Twins are already 3-0 down in the series and cannot win it now. However, they can still try to win the remaining two games and make some impact. A similar run like the Guardians could maybe turn things around for them.

"FINAL (15): Guardians 7, #MNTwins 6 " - Twins

Game 4 will be full of excitement. The Guardians are riding high on confidence whereas the Twins are down and out. The home support has worked effectively so far for Cleveland and they hope it remains the same. Minnesota, on the other hand, must try their best to get their name on the scorecard. Fans are also looking frustrated after recent performances.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins match details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Sunday, September 18, 01:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins betting odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Cleveland Guardians -110 +1.5 (-175) U 8 (-115) Minnesota Twins -110 -1.5 (+150) O 8 (-115)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins pick

Joe Ryan is set to take the middle part of the field against the Guardians. Ryan's season so far with the Twins has been terrific. His performances this season have helped the team get a better win/loss ratio. If the Twins are looking for a win, Ryan might be the perfect guy for the job. A definite pick.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins prediction

Game 4 between the two teams is going to be a close. Even though the entire series has been close, the winner has always been Cleveland. Expect an evenly matched contest today.

Pick/Prediction: Guardians 1st 5 innings score U 4 +100

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far