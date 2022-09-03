Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 3 | 2022 MLB Season 

The Cleveland Guardians will face the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of a three-game series at home at Progressive Field on September 3 at 7:15 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

The Mariners defeated the Guardians 6-1 in Game 1 yesterday. It was an all-around hitting performance by the Mariners' lineup. The Mariners are on a five-game winning streak and are sitting pretty after acquiring second spot in the American League West standings. They currently have an overall record of 74-58, an away record of 39-30, and are currently on course to clinch a playoff spot.

The Guardians are on a three-game losing streak, taking their overall record to 68-62. They still possess a chance to secure a spot in the playoffs but will have to create some positive momentum to carry them through the final phase of the regular season. They have managed to score only a single run in their last three games, two of which have resulted in complete shutouts. They have to up the ante now.

"Not something we had fun with tonight." - CleGuardians

The Guardians are set to start young RHP Xzavion Curry on the mound. This will be only his second start of the season, with the earlier one resulting in a defeat. He is still in the embryonic phase of his major league career. In his last outing, he gave up three runs on eight hits in five innings. He has to gain the trust of his bullpen coach and will look to give the Guardians a good start from the onset.

The Mariners will start LHP Robbie Ray on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.58, a WHIP of 1.14, and a hefty 180 K's, taking his W-L to 11-8. He is on a four-game winning streak, with his latest win coming off against the Guardians itself. He shut out the Guardians with seven K's in seven IP. He will look to carry on a good run of form tonight.

Match Details: Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Cleveland Guardians

Saturday, September 3, 7:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Seattle Mariners -154 -1.5 (+106) Over 7.5 (-105) Cleveland Guardians +130 +1.5 (-128) Under 7.5 (-115)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Best Picks

Roy will look to give his side a commanding start from the mound. In his last five outings, he has struck out an average of eight hitters in at least 6.1 IP. Lately, his curve balls and breaking balls have been highly effective, and he will look to rely on those very pitches to build up a good command of the game.

Pick: Robbie Roy, Over Six Strikeouts (-145)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Prediction

The Guardians have been struggling lately and will look to come out of the gates all guns blazing tonight. However, the Mariners have been on a decent run and will look to continue the same as the race towards the playoffs heats up. Expect both teams to try and gain an early advantage in the game.

Prediction: Guardians First Five Innings Under 1.5 Runs (-110)

Edited by Diptanil Roy