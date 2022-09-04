Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians are set to face off against the Seattle Mariners in the final game of the series today at home. The game is scheduled for 2:40pm EDT. at Progressive Field. The best odds, lines, and picks for the game are here.

The Mariners have won their last two games against the Guardians, and in the process, the series too. The Mariners are on a six-game winning streak and have won five straight games on the road. Their overall record is 75-58, and they are well set to clinch a playoff spot this season. They have been hitting well as a unit, and the bullpen seems to be responding well to secure wins for the team.

The Guardians are on a four-game losing streak, and this isn't helping their hopes of clinching a playoff berth. Although they are currently leading the American League Central standings, they have the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox knocking on their door. Both are within two games of the Guardians' 68-63 overall record. The Guardians will have to put on a show to put an end to their bad run of form.

The Guardians will start RHP Cal Quantrill on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.58, a WHIP of 1.18, and a W-L of 11-5. He doesn't record many strikeouts, but is sure to be a master of saving and winning the game for his team. He has a good four-seam fastball and a nasty curve ball in his arsenal. He is on a five-game winning streak and has pitched at least six 2/3 innings in each of those games.

The Mariners will start George Kirby on the mound today. He has an ERA of 3.16 with a WHIP of 1.18 and has a 6-3 (W-L) so far this season. He has won four of his last five starts on the mound, pitching an average of 5 2/3 innings and raking in an average of 6.5 strikeouts. He looks to be in decent form and will look to continue his stellar performances on the field.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners match details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Cleveland Guardians

Time & Date: Saturday, September 4, at 2:41 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Seattle Mariners -125 -1.5 (+130) Over 7.5 (-115) Cleveland Guardians +105 +1.5 (-150) Under 7.5 (-105)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners best picks

Cal Quantrill doesn't throw off-speed pitches often, but when he does, he records a strikeout. He has a career K/9 rate of 7.0 and looks to fool the hitters with his curveballs. He will be up against a strong hitting lineup today and should make sure to carry positive momentum and record a win for his team.

Pick: Cal Quantrill Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners betting prediction

The Guardians have been having trouble lately, so they plan to start tonight's game strong. The Mariners, on the other hand, have had a good run and hope to keep it up as the push for the playoffs intensifies. Both teams will likely want to start the game with an advantage.

Prediction: Guardians First Five Innings Over 1.5 Runs (-130)

