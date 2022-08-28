Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - August 28, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners close out a four-game series Sunday in Washington State.

This series has offered some fun games for fans, but Seattle has been the better team in this three-game stretch. The Mariners are up 2-1 in the series. With a game still to be played, the Guardians would love to head home with another notch in the win column.

Pitching in this one is Aaron Civale for the Guardians and Robbie Ray for the Mariners. Civale has been serviceable but inconsistent this season. He's allowed two runs or less in seven of his last ten starts, but he's allowed a combined thirteen runs in those other three starts. He's made fifteen starts this year and holds an ERA of 5.37.

After a weak start to the season, Ray has started to come around. He has allowed an impressive two runs or less in seven of his last ten starts. He's finding his stride, and the Mariners will be counting on him come playoff time.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners match details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners

Time & Date: Sunday, August 28, 4:10 PM EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Totals Guardians +130 Yes (-130) Over 3 Runs (-120) Mariners -154 No (+110) Over 3.5 Runs (-120)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners best picks

Cleveland strikes out less than any team in the league; they are averaging less than seven Ks per game -- no other team can say that. So even with Civale averaging five strikeouts in his last five games, we should not expect him to hit his line today.

Aaron Civale Under 4.5 Ks (-152)

Aaron Civale has 70 Ks on the year.

Both pitchers are 2-3 at the NRFI in their last five starts, but given that it's an afternoon game, expect less action early. The trends are hard to read in this one, but bettors shouldn't expect anything early in this one.

No Runs in the First Inning (-130)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners prediction

Both teams are sitting pretty in the playoff picture at the moment. Seattle holds a tie with Tampa Bay for the top Wild Card slot, while Clevland are two and a half games ahead of Minnesota in the Central. Of course, both teams would hate to lose any ground. However, with Ray on the mound, the bettors should lean towards Seattle in this matchup.

Seattle (-154)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell