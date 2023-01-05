Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 5 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Appalachian State Mountaineers will be hosting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Thursday in a Sun Belt Conference showdown. Appalachian State has dropped to 7-8, previously losing to Southern Mississippi on the road. For Coastal Carolina, they're now 7-6, falling to Georgia Southern on Saturday. The Mountaineers have lost three in a row, but they have a four-game active winning streak versus the Chanticleers, dating back to March 2020.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Coastal Carolina Chanticleers +5.5 (-110) Over 135 (-110) +185 Appalachian State Mountaineers -5.5 (-110) Under 135 (-110) -225

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Match Details

Fixture: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Appalachian State Mountaineers

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 6:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Holmes Convocation Center

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Key Stats

Coastal Carolina has been good offensively, averaging 109.5 points per 100 possessions. Their leading scorer, senior guard Jomaru Brown has come into this team and immediately made an impact, averaging 15.4 points per game despite not beginning the year as a starter. Brown played his previous four years at Eastern Kentucky and has provided a huge boost, along with junior big man Essam Mostafa, who has been steady since he was a freshman. Mostafa averages a double-double of 13.8 points and 10.6 boards while converting 59.5% of his field goals. His 3.9 offensive rebounds, along with Coastal Carolina's 10.2, help them gain an edge over opponents over the course of a game.

Appalachian State struggle on the glass, which could be an issue tonight, but recently they've been unable to get any stops, which is even more worrisome. On the year, they allow just 92 points per 100 possessions, but these numbers look a lot better due to some really weak opponents. Offensively, Donovan Gregory and Tyree Boykin both average 11.5 points per game, but outside of these two, no one else is in double digits. Tonight, the Mountaineers will be glad to be back home, where they've gone 3-3 versus D1 schools and 5-3 overall.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Betting Prediction

Both teams have had similar seasons so far, but neither side has been too convincing. Appalachian State has won each of the past four head-to-head meetings, but the underdog has covered in five of the previous six. Coastal Carolina is bigger and has more scoring options, so they should at least cover today, even if they don't pull out the victory.

Prediction: Coastal Carolina +5.5 (-110)

