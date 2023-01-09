Colgate vs Army Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 9 | Patriot League | College Basketball

At the Christl Arena on Monday, the Colgate Raiders and Army Black Knights will play in a college basketball game. The Raiders and the Black Knights are each in search of their tenth victory of the year.

The Raiders defeated the Navy Midshipmen in their most recent conference game and covered the spread as 8.5-point favorites. The Black Knights defeated the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in their last conference game and covered the spread as 1.5-point favorites. This is surely going to be a fierce battle between the two in-form teams in the Patriot League.

Colgate vs Army Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Colgate Raiders -330 -7.5 (-110) Over 153.5 (-110) Army Black Knights +260 +7.5 (-110) Under 153.5 (-110)

Colgate vs Army Match Details

Fixture: Colgate Raiders at Army Black Knights

Date and Time: Monday, January 9, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Christl Arena, West Point, New York

Colgate vs Army Key Stats

The Raiders are scoring 80.9 points on 51.5% of their shots, while giving up 72.8 points on 47.9% of their shots. Braden Smith averages 12.5 points and 4.6 assists, while Tucker Richardson averages 15.3 points and 4.9 rebounds. Oliver Lynch-Daniels is pulling down 3.4 rebounds, and Keegan Records is the third player with at least ten points.

The Raiders are making 68.7% of their free throws and shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. The Raiders are collecting 29.8 rebounds per game while allowing 38.7% shooting from beyond the arc.

The Black Knights are scoring 76.3 points on average, while shooting 48.7% from the field and surrendering 70.8 points, while shooting 43.5%. While Chris Mann averages 13 points and 4.5 rebounds, Jalen Rucker averages 15.7 points and 3.3 assists.

Ethan Roberts is pulling down 4.7 rebounds, while Coleton Benson is the third player in double figures. The Black Knights' field goal percentage is 36.5%, while their free throw percentage is 70.2%. The Black Knights are collecting 33.3 rebounds per game while only allowing 33% shooting from beyond the arc.

Colgate vs Army Betting Prediction

The Raiders have an over/under record of 4-1 in their past five road games and 7-3 in their last 10 games on Mondays. In their previous five home games and their last seven Monday games, the Black Knights have a combined ATS record of 5-2. The away team is 4-1 ATS in the previous five meetings.

The Raiders are undoubtedly the superior team, but both of these teams have performed admirably thus far and have been doing so for the past week or so. The line shows little disrespect to the Black Knights, who are a good unit aiming for their 10th win. So, take the Black Knights to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Army Black Knights +7.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes