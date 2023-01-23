Colgate vs. Boston University Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 23 | Patriot League | College Basketball

The Boston University Terriers will take on the Colgate Raiders in a Patriot League Conference matchup. The Raiders are 14-7 for the season and currently sit atop the Patriot League standings.

The Terriers are 10-11 for the season and currently sit in eighth spot in their conference standings. They defeated the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in their last game and covered the spread as seven-point favorites. The Raiders defeated the American Eagles in their most recent game but failed to cover the spread as 12-point favorites.

Colgate vs. Boston University Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Colagate Raiders -300 -7.5 (-110) Over 143 (-110) Boston University Terriers +250 +7.5 (-110) Under 143 (-110)

Colgate vs. Boston University Match Details

Fixture: Colgate Raiders at Boston University Terriers

Date and Time: Monday, January 23 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Case Gym, Massachusetts

Colgate vs. Boston University Key Stats

Braeden Smith averages 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game for the Raiders while shooting 51.5% from the field. Keegan Records averages 5.7 rebounds per game, which leads the team. For his Raiders team, he is scoring 12.6 points and dishing out 1 assist while shooting 66.5% from the field.

In each game, Ryan Moffatt averages 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2 assists while shooting 51.7% from the field and 44.2% from three-point range with an average of 1.8 made three-pointers. In addition to shooting 52.6% from the field, Jeff Woodward averages 6.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

The Terriers' top scorer with 14.2 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game is Walter Whyte. Additionally, he records 0.7 steals and 0.6 shot blocks. Jonas Harper averages 10.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while hitting 1.6 three-pointers a game and 42.1% of his field goal attempts.

Fletcher Tynen averages 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists for the Terriers per contest. The Terriers' leading assist provider, Ethan Brittain-Watts, averages 2.3 assists per game, 9.8 points, and 1.8 rebounds. Nevin Zink averages 5.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field.

Colgate vs. Boston University Betting Prediction

The over is 13-5 in the Terriers' previous 18 home games, and they are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games against teams with winning home records and 1-8 ATS in their last nine versus such teams. In this case, support the Terriers.

The Raiders are the favorites in this game, and they will most likely prevail. The Terriers gave the Raiders everything they could handle in their first encounter on the Raiders' home field, and lately, the Raiders have been involved in a number of close games. This seems like it might be another close one; take Terriers ATS in this one.

Pick: Boston Univeristy +7.5 (-110)

