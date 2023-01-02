Colgate vs Lehigh Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 2 | Patriot League | College Basketball

The Colgate Raiders and Lehigh Mountain Hawks will play a collegiate basketball game at the Stabler Arena on Monday. The Raiders aim to improve their record past 500. The Mountain Hawks aim to achieve their sixth victory.

The Raiders defeated the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in their last game and covered the spread as 6.5-point favorites.

The Mountain Hawks lost to the Navy Midshipmen in their most recent game but managed to cover the spread as six-point underdogs. Both teams will be hoping to get a conference win today.

Colgate vs Lehigh Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Colgate Raiders -610 -11 (-115) Over 153.5 (-110) Lehigh Mountain Hawks +460 +11 (-105) Under 153.5 (-110)

Colgate vs Lehigh Match Details

Fixture: Colgate Raiders at Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Date and Time: Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Colgate vs Lehigh Key Stats

The Raiders scored an average of 80.8 points per 100 possessions while allowing an average of 73.7 points while shooting 51.3 percent from the field. While Keegan Records averages 12 points and 0.9 assists, Tucker Richardson averages 15.8 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Bradeen Smith is pulling down 4.2 rebounds, while Oliver Lynch-Daniels is the third player in double figures. The Raiders' field goal percentage is 41.7 percent, while their free throw percentage is 68.4 percent. The Raiders are collecting 30.2 rebounds per game while allowing 38.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The Mountain Hawks score 71.8 points on average per 100 possessions while giving up 72.8 points on average while shooting 43.9 percent. Evan Taylor averages 13.1 points and 5.1 rebounds, while Keith Higgins Jr. scores 14.2 points and dishes out 2.2 assists.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney is the third player in double figures, with Jakob Alamudun pulling down 4.5 rebounds. The Mountain Hawks' field goal percentage is 36.7 percent, while their free throw percentage is 69.2 percent. The Mountain Hawks are collecting 32.5 rebounds per game while allowing 35.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Colgate vs Lehigh Betting Prediction

In their previous four games played after an ATS victory, the Raiders have gone 0-4 ATS. In the Raiders' previous seven games overall, the over is 6-1. In the Mountain Hawks' previous seven games overall, the over is 5-2. In the previous four encounters, the home team is 4-0 ATS.

The Mountain Hawks haven't played well this year, and lately they've performed even worse. The Raiders are a far superior team, and they have demonstrated their ability to triumph away from home. In the role of favorites, the Raiders are winning by an average of 7.4 points. For this one, go with the Raiders.

Pick: Colgate Raiders -11 (-115)

