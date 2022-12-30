Colgate vs. Loyola MD Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - December 30 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds will be at home to face the Colgate Raiders on Friday. This matchup pits two Patriot League schools against one another, where both will be opening conference play. Loyola Maryland is now 5-8 after defeating Goucher, which is a non-D1 school, last Thursday. For Colgate they are 6-7 but dropped their previous game against Cornell at home, despite being favored. In recent history, the Raiders have dominated the Greyhounds, having won each of the past three head-to-head meetings. We'll see if Loyola Maryland can reverse this trend tonight on their home floor.

Colgate Raiders vs. Loyola MD Greyhounds Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Colgate Raiders -7.5 (-110) Over 139.5 (-110) -325 Loyola (MD) Greyhounds +7.5 (-110) Under 139.5 (-110) +250

Colgate Raiders vs. Loyola MD Greyhounds Match Details

Fixture: Colgate Raiders @ Loyola MD Greyhounds

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Reitz Arena

Colgate Raiders vs. Loyola MD Greyhounds Key Stats

Colgate has been solid offensively this year, currently scoring 113.2 points per 100 possessions. They've also been efficient, as they have a 57.8% effective field goal percentage as a team. Of course, they've had an easy schedule, and they're yet to play a conference game, but they've been flowing well on offense. Tucker Richardson leads them in scoring (16.4 PPG) and dishing (4.6 APG), while three other Raiders are also in the double-digits. The Raiders average 17.6 assists per game which is a great sign going forward, and over half of these come from Richardson and Braeden Smith. The Raiders' biggest issue has been their inability to get stops, as they allow a 55.5% effective field goal percentage, and they only block two shots as a team per game, so they'll try to improve in these categories moving forward.

For Loyola Maryland, leading scorers Jaylin Andrews (11.4 PPG) and Kenneth Jones (11.0 PPG) have been key, but overall, the Greyhounds tend to really spread the ball around. They have been sloppy with the ball despite their light schedule, as they average 15 turnovers per game. They do force 15.6 turnovers, which somewhat cancels out, but tonight they'll need to be less careless with the ball to pull off the upset.

Colgate Raiders vs. Loyola MD Greyhounds Betting Prediction

Both teams have covered less than half of their games this year, but as mentioned before, Colgate has really had the Greyhounds' number in recent seasons. Also, the favorite has covered four of the past five head-to-head meetings, and the Raiders offense should propel them to win and cover tonight.

Prediction: Colgate -7.5 (-110)

